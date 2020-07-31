VANCOUVER -- Two popular parks in North Vancouver have reopened after a days-long closure prompted by an aggressive black bear that bit a girl near Rice Lake last Friday.

Metro Vancouver confirmed Thursday night that both Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve and Lynn Headwaters Regional Park were once again open to the public, though they are urging people to be cautious.

The 10-year-old girl was at Rice Lake with her mother and sibling on July 24 when the bear bit her on the leg near the entrance to the popular hiking trail.

Conservation called the attack “unprovoked” but said the girl’s injuries were minor.

The attack was serious enough that the Lower Seymour Conservation Area was immediately closed. Lynn Headwaters Regional Park was also closed Tuesday due to the biting incident.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says people who choose to use the parks will need to be careful, given the bear has not yet been caught.

They are asking people using the parks not to being food with them, to carry bear spray, keep dogs on leashes, and to report sightings.

Update|Bear suspected of biting 10yr old at Rice Lake has not been caught. Traps and warning signs will remain. As access to area is allowed-public asked to be cautious, don’t carry food, carry bear spray, dogs on leash, report sightings. More safety tips https://t.co/wODrs7cS2d pic.twitter.com/DSSN4krtcH — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) July 30, 2020

It’s been a busy week for conservation officers in Metro Vancouver.

A live trap has also been set in Port Moody after a black bear charged at two women in separate incidents on Monday and Tuesday near the Port Moody Recreation Complex and Noons Creek Hatchery.

A large area near the park has been closed, and conservation has had to install cameras after someone tampered with the trap by closing it overnight.