VANCOUVER -- A Metro Vancouver woman is speaking out after witnessing what not to do when you see a bear.

Tracy Hall, of Port Coquitlam, was in Hyde Creek Park Wednesday afternoon when she watched a person get very close to a black bear.

Video of the incident shows the person getting near as the bear sniffs around near a garbage can.

As the bear starts to lumber away, the person follows.

"What are you doing? How stupid can you be?" she said to CTV News about her video.

"You don't do that. Bears can run pretty fast."

Hall said there are signs everywhere warning people about a bear in the area.

She says the person had a camera and appeared to be filming the encounter.

She shared her video as a reminder to the public that they shouldn't get close.

Not sure what you should do when you encounter a bear? Here are some tips from experts.