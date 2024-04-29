Billie Eilish bringing 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour to Vancouver

Vancouver will be one of just three Canadian stops on pop star Billie Eilish's upcoming world tour, it was announced Monday.

The "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour will hit Rogers Arena on Dec. 3. The other Canadian dates on the tour are the kickoff show in Quebec City on Sept. 29 and back-to-back shows in Toronto on Oct. 1 and 2.

Presale begins Tuesday, and any remaining tickets will become available Friday on the singer's website.

Eilish's highly anticipated third studio album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” will be released May 17.

Eilish worked with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas on “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” The pair recently took home their second Oscar for their big “Barbie” ballad “What Was I Made For?” In doing so, Eilish, 22, became the youngest person by far to have won two career Oscars.

A portion of North American ticket sales will be donated to REVERB, an environmental non-profit. Eilish is also encouraging her fans to take public transportation or carpool to her concerts, to bring reusable water bottles, and to "fight fast fashion by opting for thrifted, upcycled, or borrowed clothes instead of buying new clothing to wear to shows," according to a media release.