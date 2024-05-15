VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Environment Canada warns of snow on B.C. Interior highways for May long weekend

    Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday, January 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday, January 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Share

    Anyone travelling on mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior over the May long weekend is being asked to prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada has snow in the forecast for the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector, Allison Pas, Kootenay Pass, Begbie Summit and Rogers Pass.

    In a special weather statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the agency says to expect between two and five centimetres of snow, with higher amounts possible in some spots.

    The snow is expected to fall overnight Thursday to Friday morning, and possibly early Saturday morning.

    “An upper low will bring a cool airmass to higher elevations of the B.C. Interior late Thursday into this long weekend,” the advisory reads. “Colder air along with precipitation means the mountain passes can expect a dusting of snow overnight Thursday and possibly overnight Friday.”

    The weather agency says snow is forecast to fall at elevations above 1,100 metres on the Coquihalla, Allison Pass and the Okanagan Connector; above 1,300 metres at Rogers Pass; above 1,000 at Begbie Summit and above 1,400 metres on Kootenay Pass.

    “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” ECCC says.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested

    Of the $40-million Aiden Pleterski was handed over two years, documents show he invested just over one per cent and instead spent $15.9 million on "his personal lifestyle." The 25-year-old Oshawa, Ont. man was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering on Tuesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News