Environment Canada warns of snow on B.C. Interior highways for May long weekend

Anyone travelling on mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior over the May long weekend is being asked to prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has snow in the forecast for the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector, Allison Pas, Kootenay Pass, Begbie Summit and Rogers Pass.

In a special weather statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the agency says to expect between two and five centimetres of snow, with higher amounts possible in some spots.

The snow is expected to fall overnight Thursday to Friday morning, and possibly early Saturday morning.

“An upper low will bring a cool airmass to higher elevations of the B.C. Interior late Thursday into this long weekend,” the advisory reads. “Colder air along with precipitation means the mountain passes can expect a dusting of snow overnight Thursday and possibly overnight Friday.”

The weather agency says snow is forecast to fall at elevations above 1,100 metres on the Coquihalla, Allison Pass and the Okanagan Connector; above 1,300 metres at Rogers Pass; above 1,000 at Begbie Summit and above 1,400 metres on Kootenay Pass.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” ECCC says.