BCHL breaks away from Hockey Canada, says move gives U18 players more options

The British Columbia Hockey League is breaking away from Hockey Canada, a move the league says will provide more options for players under 18 years old that are looking to compete in college hockey in the United States. A Hockey Canada logo is seen on the door to the organization’s head office in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The British Columbia Hockey League is breaking away from Hockey Canada, a move the league says will provide more options for players under 18 years old that are looking to compete in college hockey in the United States. A Hockey Canada logo is seen on the door to the organization’s head office in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants

Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) striking government workers walk a picket line around the front lawn of Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Growing search for Texas gunman who killed 5 enters 3rd day

The search in Texas for a gunman who fatally shot five neighbours with an AR-style rifle entered a third day Monday after authorities over the weekend widened a dragnet near Houston while acknowledging they had little sense of the killer's possible whereabouts.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener