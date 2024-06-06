BC SPCA invites animal-lovers to 'lock' themselves in a cage to raise money

The BC SPCA has an invitation for animal-lovers looking to raise money for the charity this month—lock themselves in a kennel with a shelter animal for one hour.

The “Lock-in for Love” fundraiser kicked off Wednesday and lasts until June 22.

Participants are asked to create an online page for themselves or a team, which people can donate to until late June. Then on June 22, fundraisers can visit their local shelter for the “lock-in finale,” which is optional.

“For animal lovers, Lock-In for Love gives them two ways to do good,” said Alina Wilson, senor officer of digital giving with the BC SPCA in a news release. “You raise money to help support the vulnerable animals in the BC SPCA’s care and you also spend quality time with adoptable animals in your community who are looking for their forever homes – who can resist an hour-long puppy cuddle?”

The charity says its goal is to raise $275,000 to support its programs across the province, citing its emergency response during wildfire season and large number of shelter intakes due to irresponsible breeders as examples.

BC SPCA adds that fundraiser participants can choose to send the money they raise to their local shelter.

“Not everyone can adopt a pet,” says dog-owner Emmy-Lou, in the release, “but they may be able to spare a few dollars to help them or start a fundraiser of their own.”

Anyone who wants to participate can find more information and sign up on the Lock-In for Love website.