BC SPCA in need of volunteers for program that supports survivors of domestic violence

It can be difficult for survivors of domestic violence to leave an abusive environment, but it’s even harder if they are worried about a beloved pet.

Advocates say in many instances, the concern for a companion animal’s safety is a deterrent to leaving.

“It can be an obstacle," said Angela Marie MacDougall executive director of Battered Women's Support Services.

"Many survivors choose not to leave unless they can leave with their companion animals because they know their abusive partner will harm the animals.”

MacDougall said it’s often not just partners who are experiencing abuse. In many situations, companion animals are regularly enduring violence.

“Often, the animal is used as a way to threaten abuse,” she said. “We don’t talk about how much violence against companion animals is a part of domestic and intimate partner violence, but it’s huge. “

'IT'S BEEN UPLIFTING'

A pilot program called Safekeepers, run by the BC SPCA, is looking to address this issue.

Safekeepers supports those experiencing violence by providing clients with a temporary home for their pet while they navigate their next steps.

Tash Perovich, an outreach specialist with the non-profit, said the self-referral program is only open to those in the Lower Mainland and offers fosters for up to six months.

“It’s been uplifting to help people and give them space and time, and also have them know that their pets are so well loved and cared for,” she said.

Research by the National Domestic Violence Hotline found that nearly 65 per cent of domestic violence survivors were unable to escape abusive situations due to the fear of what would happen to their pets.

Kathy Powelson, the executive director of Paws for Hope Animal Foundation, an organization that offers a similar program. said demand for the service has significantly increased since launching in 2020.

“Just in the last 12 months, our requests for support have increased by 600 per cent, and that is really only people in the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley,” she said.

Perovich said there’s great demand for the BC SPCA’s program as well, adding it’s in desperate need of foster volunteers.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email safekeepers@spca.bc.ca.