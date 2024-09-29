BC NDP promises 'middle-class tax cut' if elected

BC NDP Leader David Eby promised Sunday that his party will – if elected – deliver a tax cut that will put money back into the pockets of people in the province who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

The plan, being touted as a “middle-class tax cut” would raise the amount of individual income exempt from provincial tax by $10,000 per year from $12,580 to $22,580. In a statement announcing the campaign pledge Eby estimated this will result in a rebate of over $1,000 per family and upwards of $500 per individual.

"It’s really tough out there for many families – inflation and interest rates have driven up the cost of daily essentials. People need help now so they can get ahead," Eby said, adding that more than 90 per cent of British Columbians would benefit from the rebate.

"If we earn the trust of British Columbians in this election, we’ll make sure people don’t just get by – they get ahead," Eby added.

The announcement comes after the BC Conservatives released their plan for a so-called "Rustad rebate" tied to the amount people spend on housing.

This is a developing story. More to come.