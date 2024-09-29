VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • BC NDP promises 'middle-class tax cut' if elected

    B.C. NDP Leader David Eby smiles while delivering a campaign sign to a supporter of local candidate Kelli Paddon, in Chilliwack, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) B.C. NDP Leader David Eby smiles while delivering a campaign sign to a supporter of local candidate Kelli Paddon, in Chilliwack, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    Share

    BC NDP Leader David Eby promised Sunday that his party will – if elected – deliver a tax cut that will put money back into the pockets of people in the province who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

    The plan, being touted as a “middle-class tax cut” would raise the amount of individual income exempt from provincial tax by $10,000 per year from $12,580 to $22,580. In a statement announcing the campaign pledge Eby estimated this will result in a rebate of over $1,000 per family and upwards of $500 per individual.

    "It’s really tough out there for many families – inflation and interest rates have driven up the cost of daily essentials. People need help now so they can get ahead," Eby said, adding that more than 90 per cent of British Columbians would benefit from the rebate.

    "If we earn the trust of British Columbians in this election, we’ll make sure people don’t just get by – they get ahead," Eby added.

    The announcement comes after the BC Conservatives released their plan for a so-called "Rustad rebate" tied to the amount people spend on housing.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA

    The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Chinatown exhibit celebrates community and heritage

      Sandy Yep's roots dig deep in Chinatown. His family planted themselves in the neighbourhood in 1895, and four generations later, he was raised in its vibrancy. "When I was growing up, you would hear mahjong being played, you would hear voices of families laughing and running," Yep said. His ties to Chinatown are framed in several photos displayed in an outdoor exhibit in the heart of the neighbourhood.

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News