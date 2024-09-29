VANCOUVER
    • Crews extinguish car fire in downtown Vancouver

    A car on fire in a parkade in Vancouver’s downtown core sent black smoke billowing out in the area of Robson and Hornby streets Saturday evening.

    Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Assistant Chief Pierre Morin told CTV News firefighters arrived at the seventh floor of the parkade around 5:15 p.m.

    In total, about 40 firefighters attended the 2nd-alarm blaze.

    Crews managed to contain the fire to one car, a Honda Accord. Morin added that the vehicle on fire was not electric.

    Nobody was injured in the fire, but the seventh and eighth floors of the parkade received heavy smoke damage, and some smoke got into the nearby Fairmont Hotel, according to VFRS.

    The cause of the car fire is under investigation.

