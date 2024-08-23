BC NDP maintains lead, though new poll highlights concerns

Ahead of October’s provincial vote, a new poll commissioned by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce indicates the BC NDP enjoys a lead among decided voters, but the survey also highlights a number of concerns for the governing party.

Marquis Wine Cellars’ owner John Clerides has been outspoken about various issues his business has been facing and shared his opinion following the release of the poll.

“We need the policies to change,” Clerides told CTV News Friday afternoon, referencing various restrictions his wine store faces and has faced through multiple governments of different political stripes. “It doesn’t matter if you’re left or right or in the middle. We need to create jobs on a continual basis and we need to make sure employees are taken care of.”

Clerides isn’t alone.

The poll found 48 per cent of those surveyed believe the province is going in the wrong direction.

“I can’t believe it’s that low,” Clerides said. “I thought it would be 55 or 60 per cent. Absolutely things are going the wrong way. I don’t believe Mr. Eby or the NDP understand how business works.”

And when it comes to getting ahead, just 14 per cent believe opportunities for business have improved in the past five years.

“We must listen to British Columbians,” said B.C. Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Fiona Famulak during a Zoom news conference. “They understand very clearly the link between a strong economy and a healthy business environment and government’s ability to provide public services.”

Patrick Liu is the owner of Nobi Nobi Obanzai Restaurant in Richmond. When CTV asked him if he puts the blame for his business’ challenges at the feet of the BC NDP government, he suggested the Bank of Canada and its interest rate hikes over the last couple of years have had a bigger impact.

“Interest rate was going up, so people have to pay more for the mortgage, so people don’t have money to eat out – that’s the feedback from loyal customers,” Liu told CTV News on Friday, saying even he is eating out less because his mortgage payments have jumped substantially.

But what does all this mean for the NDP and Premier David Eby?

While the poll isn’t flattering, it still finds 43 per cent would vote for the incumbents. That compares with 35 per cent support for the BC Conservatives, 12 per cent for BC United, 10 per cent for the Green Party and 1 per cent for other parties.

Eby has defended his government’s economic performance this week, pointing to the second-lowest unemployment rate in the country and fastest growing GDP among big provinces post-pandemic.