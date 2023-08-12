BC Hydro aims to raise EV charging fees, but customers say time-based fees are unfair

An electric vehicle is charged in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. BC Hydro wants to raise rates at public electric vehicle charging stations by 15 per cent from Sept. 1, which the company says would allow it to recover the costs of providing them over 10 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick An electric vehicle is charged in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. BC Hydro wants to raise rates at public electric vehicle charging stations by 15 per cent from Sept. 1, which the company says would allow it to recover the costs of providing them over 10 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Orthopedic surgery delays lead to all-time high in backlog of patients, experts say

With 130,000 people in Canada waiting in a backlog for an orthopedic operation, hospitals throughout the country have been playing catch-up since the early days of the pandemic. The long wait times have led to poorer surgical outcomes, more patients seeking expensive pain management drugs, and pushed some patients to seek treatment outside of the country.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener