BC Ferries outage impacts website, app, phones

BC Ferries' website, app, and phonelines are unavailable on the Monday of the May long weekend due to an IT outage.

Customers and would-be travellers were first advised of the issue in a tweet around 7:30 a.m.

Two hours later, an update said the IT team was "working on a fix."

Updates on sailings, ticketing and conditions are being provided on Twitter.

Ninety-five extra sailings were added over the long weekend in order to accommodate the more than 430,000 passengers and 170,000 vehicles expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.