    BC Ferries adds sailings Friday for spring break rush

    The BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Mayne Island and Galiano Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Mayne Island and Galiano Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Spring break in B.C. is entering its second half for many students and the rush to squeeze in one last trip to and from Vancouver Island is on.

    To help meet the demand, BC Ferries has been running on a revised schedule since March 14, with three additional sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen running on Friday.

    The additional sailings on Friday include:

    • Departing Tsawwassen: 6 a.m.
    • Departing Swartz Bay: 8 a.m.
    • Departing Swartz Bay: 2:30 p.m.
    • Departing Tsawwassen: 5:30 p.m.
    • Departing Tsawwassen: 6 p.m.
    • Departing Swartz Bay: 8 p.m.

    A statement from BC Ferries says the additional sailings were made possible by redeploying one of its Salish Class vessels and offering more scheduled departures. Sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen will operate on a revised schedule until March 27.

    On April 1, average fares across the BC Ferries system will increase by 3.2 per cent, an amount set by the BC Ferries commissioner.

    BC Ferries says it was able to avoid a 9.2 per cent fare increase due to a $500 million investment from the provincial government. 

