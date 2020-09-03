VANCOUVER -- The province's education minister outlined how millions in federal funding will be spent, just ahead of the first day of school for most B.C. students.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday afternoon, Minster Rob Fleming said the province has been promised up to $242.36 million.

It will receive the first this month, which will be divided as follows:

$101.1 million to public school districts;

$7.96 million to independent schools; and

$12.1 million reserved for "emerging COVID-related issues" in the first half of the year.

The province will then receive an additional amount of up to $121.18 million in January from Ottawa, which Fleming says will be allocated at that time.

Each school district and school will have different needs, and will spend their share of the money as required, he said.

The money in the public school system will be split up based on enrolment.

