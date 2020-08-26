VANCOUVER -- Two Metro Vancouver fathers have filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court asking a judge to grant an injunction to keep hundreds of thousands of students across the province from returning to school in September.

In their lawsuit, Bernard Trest of White Rock and Gary Shuster of Vancouver allege the province’s current back-to-school plan, unveiled in late July, fails to adequately protecting students and their families from COVID-19 transmission.

“The potential harm to students and teachers caused by (the B.C. Ministry of Education and B.C. Ministry of Health’s) reckless back to school plan is imminent and substantial,” the lawsuit reads.

In the lawsuit, the parents go on to accuse the B.C. government of “conducting a potentially deadly science experiment in which students and teachers are the guinea pigs.”

CTV News is seeking responses from both the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education.

Health and education officials have consistently said that school reopening requirements and guidelines will be driven by data and science.

They have also acknowledged that parents, teachers, and students should expect changes and refinements as the plan evolves.

But both parents and teachers have voiced substantial concerns, including around masks, which will now be mandatory for older children in common areas and on buses, but not in classrooms.

In their lawsuit, Trest and Shuster essentially accuse provincial decision makers of ignoring the evidence surrounding COVID-19 transmission and children and of putting both students and their families at unnecessary risk.

The parents ask for schools to implement one or more of the following measures:

Require physical distancing among students in classrooms and in the same learning group

Reduce class sizes or density targets to enable physical distancing

Require masks or face shields in indoor classroom settings, with appropriate exemptions

Provide virtual learning options for students without forcing them to lose their spot in the school district for the ensuing year

They also allege that learning groups of 60 for elementary school students, and 120 for secondary school students, are too large.

For Shuster, who has two daughters attending different schools, the lawsuit indicates he and his wife would be effectively exposed to a sum of 180 students.

And the lawsuit argues that Trest, who suffers from asthma along with his 10-year-old son, Max, is being forced “to choose between preserving his child’s life or preserving his child’s education.”

Dr. Brian Conway, an infectious disease specialist with no connection to the lawsuit, called the province’s school plan a “work in progress” but one that is based on a “rational, evidenced-based reopening of society.”

Conway, the medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre, said it’s unrealistic to think schools will be made 100 per cent safe, but compared schools to places like grocery stores and restaurants.

“If you are trusting your child to go outdoors and to follow the new rules that govern this COVID world, the school might actually be safer,” Conway said.

When asked if there were one specific part of the school plan provincial officials could refine, Conway pointed to masks.

“As we move forward and realize the situations where they’re necessary and not necessary, back off a little bit, rather than doing it the other way around,” Conway said.

The lawsuit was filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Chilliwack the day same B.C.’s school districts were required by the province to make their reopening plans public.

No hearing date has been set.

This article will be updated with responses from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.