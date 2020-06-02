VANCOUVER -- The day after many B.C. students went back to their schools for in-class instruction, the province's education minister will give an update.

Minister of Education Rob Fleming will speak from Victoria Tuesday and is expected to outline some of the health and safety guidelines that are now in place.

The voluntary return to school was announced last month, and work was done to prepare schools and ensure physical distancing measures are in place when possible.

Families will notice changes almost right away, with drop offs being staggered and students being asked to sanitize their hands as they go in.

Inside the schools, there are now markers in many hallways making them one direction, and classrooms have just a handful of desks to allow for physical distancing.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry previously described the approach schools were taking as "cautious," adding that it will help them plan ahead to the fall.

"This cautious approach will help us learn and help us understand and have the tools that we need for a broader reopening come September," she said over the weekend.

