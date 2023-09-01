B.C. woman who deliberately damaged neighbour's trees ordered to pay $150K in compensation
A B.C. woman who repeatedly trespassed on her neighbour's property and cut the tops off of cedar trees with a chainsaw has been ordered to pay nearly $150,000 in damages.
The Supreme Court ruled on the case in June but the decision was posted online earlier this week. In it, Justice Amy D Francis says the tree vandal offered no viable defence and did not attend court when the judgment was handed down in the civil case.
The neighbouring properties were separated by a chain link fence, with a cedar hedge comprised on the side owned by a numbered company, 0973210 B.C. Ltd, according to the decision.
"The cedar hedge provided a complete privacy screen between the two properties, which was something that the two individuals who lived on the plaintiff's property valued about the property," Francis wrote.
THE TRESPASSING
Sukhwinder Kaur Khatkar was found to have entered her neighbour's property on multiple occasions between July and December of 2021, the court heard.
"The trespass has been clearly proven by photos and videos, which include, among other things, a video of the defendant climbing over the plaintiff's fence onto their property and wielding a chainsaw," the court heard.
In addition, Francis noted that evidence showed the police were called on at least two occasions, and an officer told Khatkar that her actions constituted trespassing and that the trees were not hers to trim.
"Approximately 30 minutes after the constable left, the defendant reentered the plaintiff's property and continued to damage the plaintiff's cedar trees in direct contravention of the warning of the police, not to mention the repeated warnings given by the plaintiff," according to the judgment.
By December of 2021, 75 trees had been damaged. Where they once stood 15 feet tall, they had been reduced to just four or five feet. In addition, a hole had been cut in the chain fence.
"The cedar hedge and the chain link fence were permanently damaged," the judge said.
THE DAMAGES
The numbered company sued Khatkar for trespass, seeking reimbursement for the cost of replanting the hedge, general damages as compensation for their loss, and punitive damages.
The judge had "no trouble" awarding the claimants the full cost of remediating the damage, which came out to $59,915.73.
The judge also found that the trees planted in the replacement hedge would take between eight and 10 years to grow to the height of the ones that had been "irreparably damaged by the actions of the defendant." Because of this, the court found that "the plaintiff is entitled to compensatory damages for the loss of use and enjoyment of the trees to the extent the remedial work does not completely replace what has been lost."
The owners were asking for $75,000, a figure representing $1,000 per tree, in damages for loss of amenity and loss of privacy and enjoyment. However, the judge decided $50,000 would be adequate. An additional $3.575 in special damages was awarded for the cost of a professional arborist's report.
Francis agreed with the plaintiff that punitive damages were warranted in the case in order to denounce Khatkar's conduct and deter others from similar behaviour.
The defendant's trespass was a deliberate and wilful action done without regard for her neighbour's property rights. The defendant repeatedly interfered with the plaintiff's property, notwithstanding express communications and warnings denying her permission, including communications from the police," the judge said.
"Such reckless disregard for the property rights of others ought to be discouraged."
Those damages were assessed at $35,000.
The judge also granted an injunction prohibiting Khatkar from entering or interfering with the claimant's property.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New fences, gate controls among international border upgrades since 'Freedom Convoy'
The Canadian Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada following the 'Freedom Convoy' protests blockaded several crossings last year.
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouth-watering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits.
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
Mohamed Al-Fayed, former owner of famed Harrods department store in London, dies at 94
Mohamed Al-Fayed, former owner of the famed Harrods department store in London whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, has died, according to the football club he once owned. He was 94.
After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he's unsure he wants it
An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers is back on the sideline after the U.S. Supreme Court held that his practice was protected by the Constitution.
Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report
Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.
'Pure exploration': NASA scientists share excitement as they plan for asteroid samples drop
In less than a month, a capsule full of NASA's first asteroid samples will hit our atmosphere and sail down to a landing zone in the Utah desert before being carefully contained and transported for analysis. Here's how NASA plans to pull it off – and what it is hoping to learn.
The biggest difference between Hurricanes Ian and Idalia? Where – and what – they hit
The full scope of Hurricane Idalia's destruction is still coming into focus, but experts say one thing is clear: It could have been more like the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian had it hit anywhere else on the Florida coast.
Another Canadian who served in Afghanistan files discrimination lawsuit against federal government
The federal government is asking a judge to combine two separate lawsuits after another Canadian-Afghan has alleged Canada discriminated against Afghan refugees by treating them differently than they did Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect at large, victim injured after targeted shooting in Port Alberni
Police are searching for a suspect after a targeted shooting in Port Alberni sent one man to hospital Friday. Police say witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation is still in its early stages with assistance from forensic identification officers and canine units.
-
Military rocket launcher found in Victoria prompts response from bomb disposal unit
Military bomb disposal technicians were dispatched to Victoria this week after the organizers of a residential estate sale uncovered a Canadian Army rocket launcher inside the home.
-
Will the second year of extreme drought affect B.C. salmon runs?
Since July 13, Vancouver Island has been in a drought level five, making for an earlier dry season than last year. Some experts say that smaller salmon bearing streams could face impacts from the early drought if no substantial and sustained rainfall begins.
Calgary
-
Record-high home sales and another inventory drop for Calgary last month
Calgary saw record-high home sales in August but low inventory remains an issue, according to a new report.
-
4 youth charged with mischief after Empress Theatre incident in Fort Macleod
Four youth have been charged in relation to an incident at a Fort Macleod Pride event last week at the historic Empress Theatre, where the suspects are alleged to have thrown fisher and marten lure oil at the wall, releasing a foul odour.
-
New fences, gate controls among international border upgrades since 'Freedom Convoy'
The Canadian Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada following the 'Freedom Convoy' protests blockaded several crossings last year.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton bus driver injured in attack, 2 teens charged
Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with the assault of a bus driver in Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
Cyclist killed in Highway 16 collision near Sherwood Park
Early information from RCMP is that a crash on Highway 16 in Strathcona County early Friday morning is fatal.
-
Skateboarder in critical condition after central Edmonton hit-and-run
A woman on a skateboard was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in central Edmonton Thursday night.
Toronto
-
Police arrest man who allegedly fled scene of GTA crash that left exchange student, 22, dead
A 26-year-old man who allegedly fled after fatally striking a female cyclist in Malton last week has been arrested.
-
Puppy stolen from Toronto home in daylight theft; 2 suspects seen fleeing
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a four-month-old bulldog puppy, along with several pieces of jewelry, from a home in Toronto on Thursday.
-
Suspect in deadly Toronto shooting still at large, police say
A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corso Italia last week has now been identified by police but investigators say they have not yet been able to locate him.
Montreal
-
Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report
Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.
-
Montreal blue-collar union says worker's suicide came after harassment
The union representing Montreal blue-collar workers says it's a toxic workplace as it highlighted the story of Marie-Hélène Henry, who they say faced months of harassment before she took her own life.
-
Montreal's Community Contact lives on after death of founder Egbert Gaye
The latest issue of Community Contact is out Friday – the first issue to be printed since its founder Egbert Gaye's sudden death earlier this summer.
Winnipeg
-
Trial begins for Manitoba correctional officer charged in inmate's death
The trial for a Manitoba correctional officer charged in the death of an Indigenous inmate has started.
-
Human remains found near Lundar: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have found the remains of a man reported missing earlier this week.
-
North End Sewage Treatment Plant budget could be increasing by nearly $500M
The budget for upgrading the North End Sewage Treatment Plant could be increasing by nearly $500 million.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. LGTBQ2S+ group mounts court challenge to stop school 'outing requirement'
A Saskatchewan LGTBQ2S+ organization has made good on its threat to launch legal action in the hopes of blocking the provincial government's new policy on pronoun changes in schools.
-
89-year-old man dies following Saskatoon crash
Saskatoon police say an 89-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon city council hikes parking fines, penalties for late tax payments to shave down budget gap
On Thursday, councillors briskly moved through budget lines, ultimately shaving another $3.15 million off of the original $52 million shortfall revealed in the spring.
Regina
-
Sask. LGTBQ2S+ group mounts court challenge to stop school 'outing requirement'
A Saskatchewan LGTBQ2S+ organization has made good on its threat to launch legal action in the hopes of blocking the provincial government's new policy on pronoun changes in schools.
-
Here's why Sask. saw virtually no tornadoes this year
With just one confirmed tornado in Saskatchewan so far in 2023, it’s the lowest number in recent memory that Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Terri Lang can remember.
-
Treatment options for people with ALS expanded to Sask. drug plan
People in Saskatchewan living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may be eligible for two more treatment options under the province's drug plan.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier marks 25 years since crash of Swissair Flight 111 that killed 229 people
Premier Tim Houston is marking 25 years since the crash of Swissair Flight 111 off Nova Scotia claimed the lives of 229 passengers and crew.
-
Body found in Saint John River, police investigating
Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating after a body was found in the Saint John River Friday afternoon.
-
Construction work on Halifax bridge results in holiday weekend closure
The MacDonald Bridge in Halifax will be closed for construction during the Labour Day weekend.
London
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle in east London, Ont.
A cyclist has been sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the east end of the city on Friday afternoon.
-
Student influx adds to London’s housing crunch
It’s move-in weekend, as thousands of post-secondary students descend on London, Ont. to attend Western University and Fanshawe College.
-
Second suspect in custody after Richmond Row shooting: London police
A second suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Richmond Row last month has been arrested, London police said on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's hot in-place road recycling pilot work found to be poor quality
City of Greater Sudbury staff say testing of a $1.8 million recycled asphalt paving project on the Kingsway this summer found the work doesn't meet the standards agreed to with the contractor.
-
Responding to a fire, West Nipissing police uncover cache of stolen goods
A vehicle fire in West Nipissing on Monday led police to a surprising discovery: a large array of items that had recently been reported stolen.
-
Police cleared in northern Ont. arrest that left woman with broken ribs
Police were not at fault when a stabbing suspect suffered broken ribs and a fractured sternum during an arrest in northern Ontario, the province’s police watchdog said Friday.
Kitchener
-
Traffic restrictions in place as thousands of university students move to Waterloo
University of Waterloo will see about 5,000 first-years move into residence by Sunday. Wilfrid Laurier is expecting around 3,350.
-
Long weekend events around Waterloo Region
Enjoy the last long weekend of summer with these fun local events!
-
Local brewers 'tapped out' amid inflation, changing liquor trends
The craft brewing industry is feeling the effects of inflation, evolving trends and the lingering impact of the pandemic.