B.C. volunteers rescue injured hiker who fell 50 feet

Volunteers with the North Shore and Lions Bay search and rescue teams brought a hiker who had been injured in a “tumbling fall” to safety Saturday evening.

The Lions Bay team received the “critical call” for the hiker, who sustained “multiple injuries” after falling 50 feet down a steep embankment.

“The situation demanded swift and skilled intervention,” LBSAR wrote on social media Sunday. Crews set up a hand line in order to safely reach the hiker and provided first aid.

North Shore Rescue was called in to help getting the hiker out of the wilderness. It brought a Talon helicopter with three technicians, including two ER physicians, on board. They were lowered down to the hiker via longline.

“The hiker received additional medical treatment, was carefully packaged in the aerial stretcher and airlifted by Talon back to the field,” LBSAR wrote.

The helicopter brought the hiker to the Lions Bay Community School field, where they were transferred to paramedics for further care.

“During the debrief from the first callout, LBSAR received a second callout to assist a lost and under-prepared subject on Mt. Unnecessary, and stayed out overnight with the subject,” the post reads.

“A huge thank you for the support we receive from NSR and Talon Helicopters and their talented pilots who enable us to provide a high level of care to the community,” LBSAR said. “Stay safe out there, if you require assistance please call 911.”