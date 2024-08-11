VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. volunteers rescue injured hiker who fell 50 feet

    Lions Bay Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue volunteers are pictured helping a hiker who was injured in a fall on Saturday, Aug. 10. (Courtesy: North Shore Rescue/Facebook) Lions Bay Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue volunteers are pictured helping a hiker who was injured in a fall on Saturday, Aug. 10. (Courtesy: North Shore Rescue/Facebook)
    Share

    Volunteers with the North Shore and Lions Bay search and rescue teams brought a hiker who had been injured in a “tumbling fall” to safety Saturday evening.

    The Lions Bay team received the “critical call” for the hiker, who sustained “multiple injuries” after falling 50 feet down a steep embankment.

    “The situation demanded swift and skilled intervention,” LBSAR wrote on social media Sunday. Crews set up a hand line in order to safely reach the hiker and provided first aid.

    North Shore Rescue was called in to help getting the hiker out of the wilderness. It brought a Talon helicopter with three technicians, including two ER physicians, on board. They were lowered down to the hiker via longline.

    “The hiker received additional medical treatment, was carefully packaged in the aerial stretcher and airlifted by Talon back to the field,” LBSAR wrote.

    The helicopter brought the hiker to the Lions Bay Community School field, where they were transferred to paramedics for further care.

    “During the debrief from the first callout, LBSAR received a second callout to assist a lost and under-prepared subject on Mt. Unnecessary, and stayed out overnight with the subject,” the post reads.

    “A huge thank you for the support we receive from NSR and Talon Helicopters and their talented pilots who enable us to provide a high level of care to the community,” LBSAR said. “Stay safe out there, if you require assistance please call 911.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Paris closes out 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show

    Paris is closing out two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a star-studded sunset show in France’s national stadium, handing over hosting duties for the Summer Games to the next city in line: Los Angeles in 2028.

    These cities will be too hot for the Olympics by 2050

    Most of the world’s cities will be unable to host the Games during summer in the coming decades as they blow past the threshold of safe humid heat, according to a CNN analysis of data from CarbonPlan, a climate science and analytics-focused nonprofit group.

    Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie

    Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News