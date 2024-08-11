B.C. volunteers rescue injured hiker who fell 50 feet
Volunteers with the North Shore and Lions Bay search and rescue teams brought a hiker who had been injured in a “tumbling fall” to safety Saturday evening.
The Lions Bay team received the “critical call” for the hiker, who sustained “multiple injuries” after falling 50 feet down a steep embankment.
“The situation demanded swift and skilled intervention,” LBSAR wrote on social media Sunday. Crews set up a hand line in order to safely reach the hiker and provided first aid.
North Shore Rescue was called in to help getting the hiker out of the wilderness. It brought a Talon helicopter with three technicians, including two ER physicians, on board. They were lowered down to the hiker via longline.
“The hiker received additional medical treatment, was carefully packaged in the aerial stretcher and airlifted by Talon back to the field,” LBSAR wrote.
The helicopter brought the hiker to the Lions Bay Community School field, where they were transferred to paramedics for further care.
“During the debrief from the first callout, LBSAR received a second callout to assist a lost and under-prepared subject on Mt. Unnecessary, and stayed out overnight with the subject,” the post reads.
“A huge thank you for the support we receive from NSR and Talon Helicopters and their talented pilots who enable us to provide a high level of care to the community,” LBSAR said. “Stay safe out there, if you require assistance please call 911.”
Paris closes out 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Paris is closing out two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a star-studded sunset show in France’s national stadium, handing over hosting duties for the Summer Games to the next city in line: Los Angeles in 2028.
Police searching for suspect after suspected hate-motivated assault at Toronto restaurant
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault at a restaurant in Toronto's Beach neighbourhood.
These cities will be too hot for the Olympics by 2050
Most of the world’s cities will be unable to host the Games during summer in the coming decades as they blow past the threshold of safe humid heat, according to a CNN analysis of data from CarbonPlan, a climate science and analytics-focused nonprofit group.
Ottawa driver, 19, caught going nearly 200 km/h on Highway 417 facing charges
A 19-year-old driver is facing charges after clocking close to 200 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa late Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
The strongest meteor shower of the year is about to peak. Here’s how to watch
Visible annually from mid-July to September 1, the Perseid meteor shower is set to peak between Sunday and before dawn Monday. NASA shares some tips for viewing the Perseids.
Airlines flee small cities, cutting key links to rest of the country
From his office overlooking the runway at Gander International Airport, Reg Wright can see all flights in and out of his corner of Newfoundland.
Chinese mystery snails invading Quebec lakes by the thousands
Residents in Rawdon, Que., just north of Montreal, have noticed that there is an increasing number of invasive Chinese mystery snails in and around bodies of water in the area.
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
Who won at the box office this weekend? The Reynolds-Lively household
In the Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively box-office showdown, both husband and wife came out winners. The weekend also featured a high-priced flop. 'Borderland' launched with a paltry US$8.8 million for Lionsgate.
Demotion of VicPD officer who leaked documents to media will be reviewed: OPCC
The decision to demote a member of the Victoria Police Department who allegedly provided confidential reports to the media will be reviewed, according to B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
Lightning expected to continue to challenge B.C. wildfire crews
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of B.C.’s southern Interior Sunday as the wildfire service reports more than 1,000 lightning strikes in the region since Friday.
Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers
Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Here's the latest on Alberta's wildfire situation
On Sunday afternoon, there were 112 wildfires burning in Alberta's fire protection area. Ten were classified as out-of-control.
-
'It was amazing': Riverhawks clinch first playoff win in front of record-setting crowd
The Edmonton Riverhawks made franchise history Saturday night.
Hiker in distress transported to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance
A woman hiking in Kananaskis Country was transported to Foothills hospital Saturday by STARS Air Ambulance.
Cavalry FC knock off Halifax 3-2 to move up to third place
Cavalry FC are staging a late-season rally that continued Saturday, as they defeated Halifax Wanderers FC 3-2 in a game played at ATCO Field.
Bones creator Hart Hanson creates a new kind of private investigator with The Seminarian
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
Final stages of water infrastructure project to close intersection in Lethbridge starting Monday
The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.
Dawgs advance to WCBL West Division Final with thrilling 4-3 win over Bulls in 13 innings
The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.
Lethbridge's Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre turns 1
After three years of construction and $77.6 million, the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre opened its doors on Aug. 10, 2023.
Sandcastle contest sculpting community in Grand Beach
Eighteen teams participated in this year’s event, creating extravagant sand sculptures inspired by the Olympics, animals and even family and friends.
'It's been very emotional': Dakota Family Foods closes after 20 years
After two decades in business, a beloved independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is shutting its doors for good.
2 dead, 3 injured in vehicle rollover near The Pas: RCMP
Two people are dead and three others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Cormorant, Man., Saturday afternoon.
'Having fun': Regina BMX race draws in athletes of all ages
Regina's 13th Avenue BMX hosted the 2024 Sask Cup race over the weekend.
Here's a look at the early candidates for Regina's fall municipal election
With a busy fall election season approaching, several candidates have announced their intentions to run for a spot on Regina's city council.
Heavy smoke but no injuries reported in central Regina house fire
No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a seemingly abandoned home in central Regina on Saturday.
Hilltops kick off season with win over Edmonton Huskies
The Saskatoon Hilltops kicked off their season in style, taking to SMF Field for their home opener against the Edmonton Huskies.
Sask. RCMP searching for two armed robbery suspects in vehicle stolen from Edmonton
Saskatchewan RCMP are on the hunt for two armed suspects believed to be driving a stolen silver 2017 Toyota Camry.
Police investigating after Sask. man dies in PA
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
Toronto police officer injured after locating stolen vehicle in North York
A Toronto police officer has been injured after locating a stolen vehicle late Sunday afternoon in North York.
Man taken to hospital with stab wounds after fight between two groups in Etobicoke
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Etobicoke overnight.
Friday's storm shattered rainfall records in Montreal and across Quebec
While municipalities across Quebec continue to survey the damage caused by Friday's rainstorm, is is clear that the amount of rain that fell on Montreal shattered the record for precipitation accumulation in a single day.
Storm Debby: 35 Quebec municipalities affected by rainstorm as clean up begins
Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel says 35 municipalities have been impacted, with three declaring a state of emergency.
Parade runs through downtown Montreal to end the 18th Pride festival
The 18th Montreal Pride Festival ends with a bang on Sunday, with the parade starting at 1 p.m. and running along Rene-Levesque Boulevard between Metcalfe Street and Atateken Street.
Community steps in to help after popular Ottawa pizzeria vandalized
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
Gatineau Park remains closed to vehicles after torrential downpour damages roads, trails
The parkways inside Gatineau Park remain closed to drivers on Sunday as eastern Ontario and western Quebec continue to recover from Friday's significant rainfall.
-
'It's an adult way to play with my toys': Bringing action figures to life through toy photography
What started as a hobby, has turned into a passion and a large online following, for Halifax toy photographer Matt Miller.
Old-fashioned flea market get new lease on life in Cape Breton
The Bargain Hunters Flea Market is drawing new crowds in Coxheath, N.S.
Nova Scotia Health searching for patient missing from Dartmouth hospital
Nova Scotia Health is asking the public’s assistance in locating a patient missing from a Halifax-area forensic psychiatric facility.
Cat dies in Sarnia apartment fire
Around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, Sarnia Fire Rescue Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the area of London Road and East Street.
Peacekeeper and Korea veteran honoured with stone at London’s Remembrance Gardens
Sam Carr had no clue his son had arranged for a stone to be placed in his honour at Remembrance Gardens in London, Ont.
Ontario police reporting 'sharp increase' in motorcyclist fatalities: OPP
Provincial police said 36 motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year.
Three vehicles extensively damaged after crash in Kitchener
Multiple vehicles could be seen with extensive damage after a late morning collision in Kitchener.
NDP calls for an investigation into bot posts about Poilievre rally
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
Crash closes part of Hwy. 69 near Estaire, third northern Ont. highway crash on Sunday
Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed a third crash on a northern Ontario highway on Sunday. Police say a motor vehicle collision in Estaire, Ont., has closed northbound lanes of Highway 69 on Sunday evening.
Wildfire near Temiskaming Shores, Kirkland Lake 5, still not under control
As of Sunday evening, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed on Saturday or Sunday.
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.