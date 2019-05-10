

The Speaker of the B.C. legislature has apologized for any offense he caused while delivering an unusual speech to a conference of municipal politicians this week.

Darryl Plecas gave the opening keynote address at the Lower Mainland Local Government Association's 2019 gathering on Wednesday, and raised some eyebrows while trying to make a point about leadership.

"Hells Angels have good leaders. Organized crime generally has good leaders. Mafia has good leaders," Plecas told the crowd, according to a recording provided by CHNL radio.

The speech was intended to highlight the difference between being a "successful leader" and a morally strong one, particularly when it comes to elected officials. Plecas authored a book on the topic, which argues politicians need to hold themselves to a much higher standard than others who will do whatever it takes to "get the job done," including break the law.

But the tone of his remarks still rubbed some attendees the wrong way. He also suggested there's a troubling lack of faith in democracy, particularly among younger people, that could be blamed on politicians' personal conduct.

"Why is this going on? Come to the legislature and watch Question Period. It is a no-brainer. We have people disgracing themselves at every single turn," he said.

Some of the listeners felt compelled to interrupt, including Port Coquitlam Coun. Nancy McCurrach, who told the Speaker she felt insulted by the address.

"I am feeling like I am being talked down to here," she said. "I have been an elected official for 20 years."

Vancouver Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung told CTV News she was at the "spicy speech," and that while she could see the point Plecas was trying to make, she felt he missed the mark.

"He was aiming to provoke some reflection on what leadership is," Kirby-Yung said. "I think, unfortunately, he didn't get that message across."

There was also some controversy over Plecas's comments on the process of First Nations consultations, where he compared the government's approach to that of an attacker in a sexual assault.

“It is like First Nations people say when people say to them governments say ‘we are consulting.’ You are already laughing. What a bunch of rubbish.” he said.

"If that was OK, you could say to somebody who was sexually assaulted, 'Look, he consulted first.' No, it is stupid."

A spokesperson for the Speaker told CTV News he was trying to comment on the way past consultations have sometimes resulted in little actual change, and were more about "ticking the box" to satisfy a legal obligation.

The Lower Mainland Local Government Association's event spanned three days, and is scheduled to wrap up on Friday.

With files from The Canadian Press