VANCOUVER -- For the third month in a row since B.C. entered its record-breaking state of emergency, the province's economy is showing signs of recovery, with the unemployment rate falling compared to the month before.

According to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey released Friday, B.C.'s unemployment rate was at 10.7 per cent in August – down from 11.1 per cent the month before. Nationwide, the rate was 10.2 per cent, down from 10.9.

Statistics Canada says the country's labour market gained 246,000 jobs last month.

More locally, several B.C. cities also saw gains in employment last month:

Vancouver 12.8 per cent (down from 13.3)

Victoria 10.3 per cent (down from 11.1)

Kelowna 9.0 per cent (down from 10.0)

Abbotsford-Mission 8.2 per cent (down from 8.3)

The survey results were gathered from Aug. 9 to 15.

In February – before a state of emergency was declared in the province – B.C.'s unemployment rate was five per cent.