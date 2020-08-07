VANCOUVER -- For the second month in a row since B.C. entered its record-breaking state of emergency, the province's unemployment rate fell compared to the month before.

According to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey released Friday, B.C.'s unemployment rate was at 11.1 per cent in July – down from 13 per cent the month before. Nationwide, the rate was 10.9 per cent, down from 12.3.

Statistics Canada says the country's labour market gained 419,000 jobs last month as more parts of the economy were allowed to reopen. In B.C., the number of employed people increased by 70,000 in July.

The survey results were gathered from July 12 to 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.