VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s unemployment rate is continuing to climb in the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the latest figures from Statistics Canada were released Friday.

According to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey, B.C.'s unemployment rate was at 13.4 per cent in May – up from 11.5 per cent the month before. Nationwide, the rate was 13.7 per cent, up from 13.

Finance Minister Carole James warned last month that B.C. had a "hard road ahead" when it came to employment.

"We've all seen the evidence around us that COVID-19 is affecting every sector of our economy, which is of course powered by people," James said in a briefing last month. "I think we've got a hard road ahead, I don't want to sugar coat this."

While Canada reported a record high unemployment rate, it also added 289,600 jobs.

At 13.7 per cent, the unemployment rate topped the country's previous high of 13.1 per cent set in December 1982 in more than four decades of comparable data.

On a more local level, at least four B.C. cities also saw their unemployment rates go up from April to May:

Vancouver 10.7 per cent (up from 7.5)

Kelowna 9.6 per cent (up from 8.1)

Abbotsford-Mission 7.5 per cent (up from 5.9)

Victoria 10.1 per cent (up from 7.2)

