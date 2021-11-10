B.C.'s travel and tourism sectors call on federal government to drop pricey COVID-19 test

Vancouver -

Representatives from B.C.’s hard hit tourism industry are making a plea to the federal government.

They’re asking Ottawa to drop the pricery PCR COVD-19 testing requirement for Canadians returning to the country.

Several groups including the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, the BC Hospitality Association, and Destination Vancouver are holding a roundtable discussion Wednesday at the Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Their goal is to put pressure on the federal government to streamline their entry requirements with other countries

B.C.’s once-thriving tourism and travel industries have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“Tourism and business travel has been an economic anchor for the Greater Vancouver area, however, revenues fell by 70 per cent in 2020 compared to the year prior,” reads a release from the Canadian Travel and Tourism Rountable.

Many businesses have been stifled by lockdowns, border closures, travel bans and stay-at-home orders.

Business travel has been particularly impacted by what many in the sector call unnecessary obstacles to travel, including the expensive pre-departure PCR test.

“Canada’s travel rules are out of step with the international community and Canadian businesses are being disadvantaged compared to their American and European peers. Action is needed,” reads the release.

The border reopened to fully vaccinated Canadians on Monday, but because of the testing requirement, most travellers appeared to be snowbirds and those taking long trips.

While Canadians can fly to the U.S. with a negative rapid antigen test, they need to take a PCR test within 72 hours of when they return home at both land and air borders.

The molecular tests take one to three days to come back from a lab, and can cost $150 to $300 dollars in both Canada and the U.S.

Many in the travel sector would like to see Canada accept rapid antigen tests for travellers returning to the country by air, and believe it would revive cross border shopping at land crossings too.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam has said the country’s policy is being “actively looked at.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Shannon Patterson