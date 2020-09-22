VANCOUVER -- The first day of fall is bringing a wind and rain storm to B.C.'s south coast, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The statement, issued Monday evening, forecasts "vigorous" systems will move across the coast starting Tuesday night through Saturday, bringing intense rainfall.

While a system is expected to hit Vancouver Island first, it's expected to reach the mainland before Wednesday morning.

"For the mainland coast, total rainfall amounts will range from 50 millimetres to in excess of 100 millimetres over the two-day period. The heaviest rainfall amounts are currently expected over Howe Sound and the North Shore," Environment Canada's weather statement says.

The system is expected to bring strong winds as well. Gusts are forecast o peak across the Strait of Georgia early Wednesday and could reach 70 km/h.

"The combination of heavy rain with leaves on the ground may lead to localized flooding," the statement says. "Strong winds may also lead to power outages."

More rain is expected on Friday and Saturday and weather warnings may be issued throughout the week.

Strong winds in Haida Gwaii

Further north in the province, a wind warning is in effect for Haida Gwaii. By Tuesday evening, southeasterly gusts up to 110 km/h are expected.

The wind is expected to die down slightly before Wednesday morning.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," Environment Canada's warning says. "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."