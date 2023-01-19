B.C.'s rejected licence plate list includes U2SLOW, VIRUS, HELL NO

While you can put pretty much any slogan on a t-shirt, some British Columbians have realized that it doesn't quite work that way when it comes to personalized licence plates.

In a news release Thursday, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia listed 20 slogans that were among 3,135 rejected licence plates in 2022. The list includes everything from "U2SLOW" and "GAS PIG" to "VIRUS" and "HELL NO."

According to ICBC, some plates are rejected simply because they're already taken, while others aren't allowed because they're considered in poor taste or have religious or political connotations.

"Slogans are rejected if they don't meet guidelines and criteria or if they're deemed objectionable," ICBC said in the release. "For instance, if they're discriminatory, sexually suggestive, abusive or derogatory in any language."

In total, ICBC received 9,467 slogan requests for personalized licence plates last year, with 67 per cent of those approved and 33 per cent not making the cut.

The rejects list is as follows:

ZOOOOM

U2SLOW

BLU BYU

SHIRAZ

HELL NO

ROCKET

LAUNCH

BLURRR

VIRUS

LYTMUP

M-PIGGY

GAS PIG

XLR8

SUPCHG

DEMON

VOODOO

PIRACY

BADASS

HONDA

SPRITE

The full list of rejected personalized plates in 2022 is available on ICBC's website, but note that some people may find the slogans offensive.

"We've seen increased interest in personalized plates in the last few years," said Sandy-Anne Dodig, ICBC's manager of insurance operations support. “Personalized licence plates can be a fun and creative way to express yourself, and are available for regular passenger vehicles, motorcycles, vans, light trucks and motor homes."

ICBC recommends B.C. drivers who are interested in a personalized licence plate to review the criteria and guidelines before submitting their application.