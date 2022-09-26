B.C.'s last 'wildfire of note' classified as 'being held,' unlikely to spread

B.C.'s only remaining "wildfire of note" is unlikely to spread, officials say, and will be reclassified Monday morning.

B.C. Wildfire Service posted an update to Twitter over the weekend, saying the Battleship Mountain wildfire near Hudson's Hope is being held.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the fire will no longer be classified as a wildfire of note. That classification is used to identify wildfires that are "are highly visible or which pose a potential threat to public safety," BCWS says.

"With the current resources assigned, sufficient suppression action has taken place and the fire is not likely to spread beyond boundaries under current and forecasted conditions," the agency's weekend update said.

"Crews will continue to patrol control lines, mop-up and fall danger trees in hazardous areas. Smoke within the perimeter will continue to be visible for the coming weeks."

In spite of the positive update, officials warned hazards remain in the area including vulnerable trees and ongoing suppression activities. As a result, the Johnson Forest Service Road will remain closed starting at Gething Creek Bridge.

The fire, which officials believed is lightning-caused, grew to nearly 32,000 hectares. It led to an evacuation order for the entire municipality of Hudson's Hope, which is home to about 800 people. That order was lifted on Sept. 17.

So far this year, 1,559 wildfires have been recorded in the province. As of Monday, according to BCWS data, 168 are active and 26 are out of control.