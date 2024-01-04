B.C.'s lack of snow could spell trouble for drought, wildfires next summer

Despite recent rainfall, water levels in the Coldstream River near Victoria are lower than usual—a reflection of the drought conditions that plagued the province last year, which may persist through 2024, according the Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor.

“The degree of the snowpack is below what we need at this time of year to really be optimistic moving forward,” said Proctor on Thursday.

Cold weather is in the forecast next week along with possible snowfall in some areas, but experts predict generally milder and drier conditions than usual will persist this winter, meaning a low snowpack—a cause for concern after last summer's devastating wildfires.

“The best advice I'm receiving from our team is that if we don't receive significant snow this winter that we're gong to be into a really awful fire season again, as well as additional drought next year,” said Premier Eby in a Dec. 21 interview with CTV News.

The wildfires last summer triggered thousands of evacuations—some forced to shelter in their vehicles overnight—and on Thursday, the province announced it was launching an online survey seeking feedback on how to improve its emergency support system as it prepares for another potentially vicious wildfire season.

“There are literally dozens, hundreds of stories, frankly, out there about people that have ended up in their car, couldn’t get assistance, you know, waited too long,” said BC United MLA Lorne Doerkson on Thursday. He applauded the efforts of the many support service volunteers, while encouraging the public to take part in the survey.

Salmon and the ecosystem relying on B.C.’s rivers will also be hit hard if there’s another dry year ahead, said Kyle Armstrong with the Peninsula Stream Society in Greater Victoria.

“It can spell disaster in the coming summer if we get more drought conditions and things like that,” he said.

That concern was shared Thursday by Brad Chappell, a Comox Valley rancher, whose ranch was hit hard by the drought this past summer, forcing him to buy much of his cattle feed from the states rather than grow it himself.

“Everybody who feeds the food everybody eats is concerned,” said Chappell. “It’s gonna affect everything from hay and forage production across the Island for livestock to vegetable growers.”

One more reason that many are hoping for the onset of snow, is to avoid the drought and destruction endured last year.