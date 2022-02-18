B.C.'s Interior Health to begin rescheduling surgeries after COVID-19 pause

Interior Health

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. defence chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike'

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations that they would not be on their own if faced with security threats from Russia, but he stopped short of promising a permanent deployment of American troops in the former Soviet republics.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener