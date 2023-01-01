B.C.'s first baby of 2023 arrives in Abbotsford

B.C.'s New Year's baby was born just two minutes after the clock struck midnight in Abbotsford.

The provincial government announced the birth of the baby girl Sunday morning, saying she weighed in at 5 pounds and 10 ounces when she was born at Abbotford Regional Hospital.

Fraser Health shared a photo of the proud parents and their daughter Gabriella Louise V. Camayang soon after.

The BC Lottery Corporation placed the odds of the first baby of 2023 being born in Abbottsford at 10:1.

This novelty bet is one of the most popular locally, according to a BCLC spokesperson, who says hundreds of people place wagers on the birthplace of the province’s first baby of the New Year annually.