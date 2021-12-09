B.C.'s chief coroner to release latest overdose numbers

Vancouver -

B.C.’s chief coroner is set to release the province’s latest overdose numbers Thursday.

It’s a public health crisis that’s only been exacerbated by the pandemic, with the local drug supply more toxic than ever before.

In the first nine months of 2021, 1,534 people have died of illicit drug overdoses in B.C., which is the highest number of those deaths the province has ever seen in that time period.

On Thursday morning, the October deaths will be added to that total.

The current death toll is 24 per cent higher than it was this time last year.

In September alone, 152 people died, marking the 12th consecutive month in which at least 150 people died due to toxic illicit drugs.

The average is now 170 deaths per month.

B.C. first declared a public health emergency in 2016.

The death rate has nearly doubled since then, sitting at 39.4 deaths per 100,000 residents. More than 70 per cent of deaths are between those aged 30 and 59 and most were among men.

Fentanyl and its analogues have been detected in 84 per cent of all illicit drug deaths this year.

The province recently applied to the federal government to decriminalize possession of hard drugs for personal use.

The coroner’s report comes out Thursday morning and the coroner is scheduled to speak shortly after at 9 a.m.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson will respond to the report during a press conference at 10 a.m.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Kendra Mangione