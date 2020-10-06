VANCOUVER -- Another 102 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in British Columbia, and two more people have died from the disease.

Tuesday's update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown brings the total number of infections identified locally since the start of the pandemic to 9,841.

The death toll now sits at 244.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," Henry and Brown said in a joint written statement.

The province's active caseload, which has been growing steadily since the beginning of October, increased to 1,384.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations, which is considered one of the best ways to measure the seriousness of the pandemic, reached 71, up from 66 on Monday. The number of patients in intensive care remains at 16.

Officials had no new outbreaks to report in health care facilities or in the community, and said 69 people have also recovered from COVID-19 since their last update.

Monday's briefing included new modelling that indicated B.C. has begun bending its epidemiological curve back down, an improvement Henry credited on stricter regulations and public compliance.

"Individual actions are making a difference for all of us to stay safe and strong in the face of COVID-19," Henry and Brown said Tuesday.

"There is no question that what we do today directly influences the well-being of our communities tomorrow, so let’s continue to do our part to protect ourselves and each other – each day and every day."

While B.C. is still recording more daily cases than it was back in March and April, the number has been trending downward. The province has identified a daily average of 109 cases in the last two weeks, down from 121 in the two weeks prior.

During Monday's modelling presentation, Henry said officials estimate B.C. residents are now seeing 45 per cent of their pre-pandemic contacts, a significant improvement over the approximately 70 per cent that helped send case number surging over the summer.

"That's where we need to stay. That's what will keep us on this low and slow curve through the next few months, particularly as we go into respiratory season," she added.

Officials said there are 3,089 people under active health monitoring as a result of exposure to known COVID-19 cases.

Health authorities are still battling 16 active outbreaks at the following long-term care homes and assisted living facilities in the Lower Mainland: