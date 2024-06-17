VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. RCMP seeking pickup driver after 2 abandoned houses burned in Merritt

    Two abandoned houses in Merritt, B.C., were destroyed in an early morning fire on June 17, 2024. (Handout) Two abandoned houses in Merritt, B.C., were destroyed in an early morning fire on June 17, 2024. (Handout)
    Authorities are trying to identify the driver of a pickup truck that was spotted at the scene of a fire that burned down two abandoned homes in B.C.'s Nicola Valley early Monday morning.

    The fire began at a property off Midday Valley Road in Merritt before spreading to a neighbouring building, according to the RCMP.

    Both abandoned homes were destroyed, but firefighters managed to douse the flames before they spread to a third building.

    Investigators are now looking to speak with someone who was behind the wheel of a "dark pickup truck" that a witness saw pulling up to the properties just before 2 a.m.

    "A few minutes later, the structure was on fire and the pickup truck fled the area at a high rate of speed," Staff Sgt. Josh Roda of the Merritt RCMP said in a statement. "We would like to identify and speak with the occupant of the truck to determine what may have occurred."

    Authorities asked anyone with information on what happened – including potential video of the pickup – to call Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

