B.C. RCMP seeking pickup driver after 2 abandoned houses burned in Merritt

Authorities are trying to identify the driver of a pickup truck that was spotted at the scene of a fire that burned down two abandoned homes in B.C.'s Nicola Valley early Monday morning.

The fire began at a property off Midday Valley Road in Merritt before spreading to a neighbouring building, according to the RCMP.

Both abandoned homes were destroyed, but firefighters managed to douse the flames before they spread to a third building.

Investigators are now looking to speak with someone who was behind the wheel of a "dark pickup truck" that a witness saw pulling up to the properties just before 2 a.m.

"A few minutes later, the structure was on fire and the pickup truck fled the area at a high rate of speed," Staff Sgt. Josh Roda of the Merritt RCMP said in a statement. "We would like to identify and speak with the occupant of the truck to determine what may have occurred."

Authorities asked anyone with information on what happened – including potential video of the pickup – to call Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.