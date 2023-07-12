B.C. RCMP Highway Patrol officer charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm

This photo shows an RCMP cruiser involved in a crash in Delta, B.C. on Dec. 3, 2021. This photo shows an RCMP cruiser involved in a crash in Delta, B.C. on Dec. 3, 2021.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener