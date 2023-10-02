B.C. RCMP appeal for information in missing woman case
Six years after a woman disappeared from Surrey, Mounties renewed their appeal for information in the case.
Kristina Ward was last seen on surveillance video with an "unidentified male" at the intersection of 144th Street and 104th Avenue in Surrey on Sept. 27, 2017, police said in a media release issued last week.
According to the RCMP, that was also the last day that her cell phone was used and the last time she accessed her bank accounts.
"Investigators have received several ‘tips’ relating to Kristina but unfortunately, none have proven fruitful," the statement from police said.
"The police and Kristina’s family will continue to search for answers, and to keep awareness out to the public of Kristina’s disappearance. We are pleading to the public for tips to bring closure to the family and to bring Kristina back home."
Ward was 20 when she went missing and is described as standing 5’5' tall and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call 604-532-3200. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.
