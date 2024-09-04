'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand

A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.

Vancouver police say they arrested a 34-year-old suspect in connection with the homicide and assault, adding investigators believe the attacks were "unprovoked."

The Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Hamilton Street was behind police tape Wednesday and a body was visible under a police tent nearby.

Two blocks away, forensic detectives were examining the front door of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Holy Rosary on Dunsmuir Street, where a trail of blood appeared to connect the church with another crime scene on Homer Street.

"Attacks like these shake our collective sense of comfort and safety, and we're grateful that a suspect was quickly taken into custody by our officers," Vancouver police Chief Adam Palmer said in a statement.

"Although it will take time before we have all of the answers, it does not appear either victim knew the suspect, and we believe these attacks were completely random."

Police were called to the area of the cathedral at 7:38 a.m. where a man in his 50s had suffered a severed hand and knife wounds to his head. The man was taken to hospital for emergency treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

CTV News has viewed a still photograph snapped by a bystander that shows an apparent victim of the attack. The man’s hand appears to be severed and a significant amount of blood can be seen dripping from his arm.

Eight minutes later, at 7:46 a.m., police were called to the area of the Queen Elizabeth Theatre where a second man was reportedly attacked.

Palmer, at a news conference, refused to say how the victim died or what weapon was used. He did, however, say police believe the man was around 70 years old and that his identity has not yet been determined.

The Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Hamilton Street was behind police tape and a body was visible under a police tent nearby on Sept. 4, 2024. (CTV News)

Patrol officers obtained images of the suspect and fanned out from the area of the attacks, police said.

The suspect was arrested on Habitat Island, near the Olympic Village, shortly after 9 a.m., when officers were called to reports that a man was behaving erratically and yelling at a passerby.

Police identified the suspect as a 34-year-old White Rock resident, who remains in police custody. Police have not named the man because he has not yet been charged.

Palmer, at a news conference, described the suspect as "very troubled."

The chief said the man has previous convictions for assault and assault causing bodily harm and was on probation for a 2023 assault when he attacked the two men Wednesday.

The motive, Palmer said, remains unknown but investigators are considering that mental health may have been a "contributing factor."

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issued a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he had "been briefed on this incident and (is) relieved that a suspect has been taken into custody."

Farnworth thanked police for their "quick action" in response to the crimes and said the province would provide "any required resources towards this investigation."

Palmer, along with Mayor Ken Sim, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. PT to provide an update on the case. CTV News will stream it live.