B.C. prison officials seize $183K in contraband at maximum-security facility

Corrections officials in British Columbia say they have seized a package containing large quantities of contraband, including crystal methamphetamine and cellphones, at a maximum-security prison in the Fraser Valley.

Kim MacPherson, assistant warden at Kent Institution, say the package was found Tuesday by vigilant prison authorities.

The package, which also contained cannabis concentrates and SD cards, had an estimated "institutional value" of $183,300, according to a Correctional Service of Canada news release.

Police have been notified and prison officials are investigating, according to the release.

The last major seizure reported at the Agassiz, B.C., prison was on Aug. 24, when prison officials seized an estimated $287,700 worth of steroids, needles, cellphones, homemade weapons, THC and alcohol.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it uses a variety of tools to prevent drugs from being smuggled into its prisons, including ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

The agency says it is increasing its efforts to prevent contraband from entering its institutions "in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone."

The CSC maintains a telephone tip line for the public to report incidents of smuggling, drug use or other security concerns at all federal prisons.

Tipsters can call the anonymous line toll-free at 1 866 780 3784.