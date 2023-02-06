B.C. premier keeping an 'open mind' on eve of historic health summit in Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why wasn't the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down over Canada?

Critics say the U.S. and Canada had ample time to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it drifted across North America. The alleged surveillance device initially approached North America near Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Jan 28. According to officials, it crossed into Canadian airspace on Jan. 30, travelling above the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Saskatchewan before re-entering the U.S. on Jan 31.

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. (Chad Fish via AP, File)

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air

The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener