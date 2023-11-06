B.C. police watchdog investigating woman's death at Victoria hotel

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a woman fell to her death from the balcony of a Victoria hotel.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says Victoria police responded to a hotel in the 500 block of Oswego Street around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

A 911 caller reported that a woman had climbed over the railing of a ninth-floor balcony at the Oswego Hotel.

The Victoria Police Department told the IIO the woman fell from the balcony to the ground at 11:35 a.m. and was pronounced dead.

The IIO is now working to determine what happened during the incident and what role, if any, police actions played in the outcome, the agency said in a statement Monday.

The IIO is an independent police oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.