VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. police watchdog investigating woman's death at Victoria hotel

    A crew from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is seen in this file photo from the office's website. (iiobc.ca) A crew from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is seen in this file photo from the office's website. (iiobc.ca)

    British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a woman fell to her death from the balcony of a Victoria hotel.

    The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says Victoria police responded to a hotel in the 500 block of Oswego Street around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

    A 911 caller reported that a woman had climbed over the railing of a ninth-floor balcony at the Oswego Hotel.

    The Victoria Police Department told the IIO the woman fell from the balcony to the ground at 11:35 a.m. and was pronounced dead.

    The IIO is now working to determine what happened during the incident and what role, if any, police actions played in the outcome, the agency said in a statement Monday.

    The IIO is an independent police oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News