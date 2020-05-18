VANCOUVER -- B.C. pilots are planning a memorial flyover after a fatal Snowbirds crash in Kamloops Sunday.

Members of the B.C. General Aviation Association plan to fly over the Lower Mainland Monday starting at 6:30 p.m., from Abbotsford.

"Let's pick up where the Snowbirds left off in honour of Captain Jenn Casey in their mission to fly over Canada to lift the spirits of Canadians," the association wrote on its web page.

Casey was killed when a Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane went down Sunday over Kamloops, crashing into a residential neighbourhood. The Snowbirds had been on a cross-country tour called Operation Inspiration to raise morale during the coronavirus crisis.

Capt. Richard McDougall, the pilot of the plane, survived the crash with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The flyover route will go over Abbotsford, Langley, White Rock, Surrey, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Coquitlam, Port Moody, Burnaby, North Shore, Jericho Beach, downtown Vancouver, and Burnaby.

The association is warning participating pilots that there will be no formation flying during the memorial flyover, and planes must remain half a mile apart.