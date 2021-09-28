B.C. parents want access to rapid testing kits for school-aged kids
The federal government has shipped hundreds of thousands of rapid COVID-19 test kits to all Canadian provinces, but how they're being used varies widely.
In Ontario, those kits have been made available free to parents, so they can regularly test their school-aged children at home.
“We have driven out to Waterloo on a number of occasions and basically filled our trunk full of these tests, and we are giving them out to parents at our school who have signed up and committed to testing each child twice a week,” said Toronto parent Kate Dupuis.
Sabrina Wong of the UBC Centre for Health Services and Policy Research told CTV News the kits would be helpful as a screening test in B.C. as well, if only they were made available.
“As a parent, I don’t know of anywhere in British Columbia that you are able to get access to rapid testing kits such as what they have in this program in Ontario," Wong said.
It’s unclear how many rapid test kits are in British Columbia’s stockpile, or where they’re currently being used.
That frustrates North Vancouver mom Diana Araya Cerdas. “I know the tests are there, the government got them for every province. So they are there, and it would be great as a piece of mind, you know?“ she said.
Dupuis said that’s exactly what the rapid tests provide. She swabs her daughter twice a week.
“We do our testing on Mondays, and Monday morning, at least when I’m sending her off to school, I know she’s OK,” Dupuis said. About two-thirds of her child’s classmates are also regularly swabbed with the free test kits.
Dupuis would like to see other provinces make their rapid test kits available to parents.
“I wonder at one point if the federal government will have to step in and start putting some oversight into these and say look, you have been given these for your population to use, you need to start using them,” Dupuis said.
Wong agreed, arguing that providing access to the kits would help "democratize testing."
“I think parents would be thrilled to be able to do this, especially when those exposure notices come out,” said Wong.
Araya Cerdas told CTV News she would happily test her two children, who have just returned to class at their North Vancouver elementary school.
“They started back on Monday. I delayed it for two weeks because I was anxious about the protocols, the safety protocols,” she said. While they’re back in the classroom now, they may not stay there.
“I don’t know, it’s day by day, play it by ear,” said Araya Cerdas. “I’m very worried.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | National vaccine panel recommends COVID-19 boosters for long-term care residents
Canadians living in long-term care homes and other congregate-care settings should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Canada's vaccine advisory body recommended on Tuesday.
Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids’ COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
Cardiac patients had a higher risk of dying at beginning of pandemic, Ont. study finds
After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, there was a significant drop in both referrals and procedures for cardiac issues in Ontario, which led to a higher risk of patients dying while waiting for procedures, according to a new analysis.
Japan's ruling party to vote for new leader to replace Suga
Japan's governing party will vote to pick its new leader Wednesday, with the presumed next prime minister facing imminent, crucial tasks such as addressing a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring strong alliance with Washington amid growing regional security risks.
B.C. judge denies extension of Fairy Creek injunction against old-growth logging protesters
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied an extension to an injunction against protesters blockading old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island, saying the actions of the RCMP at the injunction site have put the court’s reputation at risk.
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
Son of residential school survivor went from gangs to fighting for Indigenous rights
Clayton Thomas-Mueller tells the story of his life going from the mean streets of Winnipeg to fighting for Indigenous rights in his new memoir titled 'Life in the City of Dirty Water.'
PM Trudeau to name new cabinet in October, Parliament to meet this fall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to name his new cabinet in October, bring Parliament back 'before the end of fall,' and implement the promised federal vaccine mandate as soon as possible. Chrystia Freeland will continue as deputy prime Minister and finance minister, Trudeau said.
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 more cases
The new cases were among 652 cases recorded across the province over the past 24 hours, according to BCCDC data.
-
B.C. judge denies extension of Fairy Creek injunction against old-growth logging protesters
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied an extension to an injunction against protesters blockading old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island, saying the actions of the RCMP at the injunction site have put the court’s reputation at risk.
-
Nanaimo man hospitalized after being 'swarmed and attacked' by teens: RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a group of teens after two youths reportedly assaulted a man on Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Alberta defers offers of medical help saying greatest need still weeks away
Premier Jason Kenney turned down an offer of up to 30 experienced medical staff from Newfoundland and Labrador, saying Alberta doesn't need them now, but may in the weeks to come.
-
Alberta adds hospitals and other health care providers to protected infrastructure list
The Alberta government added hospitals and other facilities that provide health services to its list of protected infrastructure Tuesday.
-
Calgary third-party vaccination verification app pulls web portal after users' data left unsecured
A third-party vaccine verification app that was initially endorsed by the Calgary Flames' ownership group left some users' data unsecured and available to be viewed by the public, CTV News has confirmed.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths as hospitalizations hit record high
Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the fourth wave continues to pressure the province’s health care system with a record high number of hospitalizations.
-
Alberta children have the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases of any age group
The total number of active cases among school-aged children (between five and 19 years old) now stands at 5,439, an increase of 4,168 from the start of September.
-
Edmonton election ward profile: tastawiyiniwak
Tastawiyiniwak has six candidates vying for your vote in the 2021 municipal election, including Jon Dziadyk.
Toronto
-
Grieving daughter begs Ontario to mandate vaccines for long-term care staff after vaccinated mother dies
Kim Beaver says that as she sat outside the room where her mother died at a long-term care facility in Oshawa, Ont., she could hear the haunting sounds down the hall of other seniors, sick with COVID-19, wheezing and struggling to breathe.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
-
Ontario region issues warning about aggressive tactic using loophole to pressure sales
A region in Ontario is warning about an aggressive new tactic that uses a loophole to help make sales.
Montreal
-
Young Quebecer who died of COVID-19 pleaded with people to get vaccinated
Kevin Smith Chartree was 27 years old when he died of COVID-19. The father of two had received just one dose of a vaccine when he received his positive diagnosis on Sept. 1.
-
High-profile Montreal realtor to be fined $20,000 for breaching real-estate code
Weeks after selling the Outremont mansion of Quebec Premier François Legault, one of Montreal’s highest-profile realtors agreed to pay a $20,000 fine for breaching the real-estate ethics code.
-
Quebec investigate possible femicide after St-Donat woman killed
A 32-year-old woman in the Lanaudière region has died, and police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with her death.
Winnipeg
-
Homes evacuated, firefighter taken to hospital following Point Douglas warehouse fire
Some Point Douglas area homes have been evacuated as a precaution and one firefighter has been taken to hospital as crews continue to battle a large fire burning in an abandoned warehouse that could take days to extinguish.
-
Indigenous woman says she was assaulted by Winnipeg cab driver
A 19-year-old Indigenous woman says she was assaulted by a Winnipeg cab driver who she believed was possibly trying to abduct her, but the cab company says it was the driver who was being attacked.
-
Man pleads guilty for sexual abuse of six boys in northern Manitoba
A man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing sixboys and showing pornography to them and other boys in a northern Manitoba community.
Saskatoon
-
Outbreak declared at wâhkôhtowin School
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak at wâhkôhtowin School.
-
Son, 13, accused of killing mother in Choiceland, Sask. homicide
A 13-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman in Choiceland is related to the victim.
-
'We don't know anything': Saskatoon theatre manager in the dark on proof of vaccination procedures
Roxy Theatre general manager Jordan Delorme says he supports needing proof of vaccination, but adds the province needs to do a better job of letting businesses know exactly what is expected.
Regina
-
'We're in a crisis': Sask. NDP calls out absence of premier, health minister
NDP leader Ryan Meili called the lack of availability from the Saskatchewan’s premier and health minister an “unbelievable abdication of duty.”
-
Regina Food Bank kicks off Million Meal Challenge with help from Mosaic
The Mosiac Company has pledged to match up to 150,000 meals worth of donations with the start of the Mosaic Million Meal Challenge.
-
'Disappointing': Residential school in Lebret, Sask. vandalized
Three days before the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada the former residential school in Lebret, Sask. was vandalized.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 68 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 84 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 632.
-
Nova Scotia reports 97th COVID-19 related death, 32 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 97th COVID-19 related death, as well as 32 new cases and 28 recoveries, as 205 active cases remain in the province.
-
26 Nova Scotia schools have at least one COVID-19 case
In the wake of the resulting public pressure, the province began publishing its daily school update Tuesday – a list of schools with at least one COVID-19 exposure in the past 30 days, organized by notification date.
London
-
Anti-Vax protesters disrupt school board meeting
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) meeting was disrupted by anti-vax protesters Tuesday evening.
-
Members of London police could face termination if not fully vaccinated
Effective Tuesday, London Police Service (LPS) has implemented a two-phase vaccination disclosure and safe workplace procedure.
-
Talbot Street Bridge brings misfortune to truck drivers, laughs to Londoners
For decades the Talbot Street Bridge has been the bane of truckers trying to make their way through downtown London and it happened again on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
35 of 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
A total of 35 of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported late Tuesday afternoon. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
-
First responders in North Bay put to test in training situation
North Bay took part in a simulated hazardous material release Tuesday, involving rail cars in the Ottawa Valley Railway yard off Oak Street in the city’s downtown.
-
Sault addictions group calls for more transparency over proposed addictions facility
An addictions group in Sault Ste. Marie is calling for more transparency when it comes to a planned addictions facility in the city.
Kitchener
-
27 charges laid against Norfolk County farm where around 200 workers tested positive for COVID-19
A Norfolk County farm where around 200 migrant workers tested positive for COVID-19 last spring and summer is now facing 27 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act.
-
WDG health unit tightens COVID-19 isolation requirements for unvaccinated contacts
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is tightening its COVID-19 self-isolation policy, now requiring all non-vaccinated members of a high-risk contact's household to also stay home and isolate.
-
Waterloo Region adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
Waterloo Region added 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.