VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give another COVID-19 update Thursday, revealing how many more positive tests have been recorded in the past day.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon. They'll be joined by Premier John Horgan to reveal B.C.'s plan to immunize young people aged 12 to 17.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 2

On Wednesday, Henry and Dix said in a written statement 521 more people tested positive for the disease and eight more people died.

An average of 482 cases have been recorded daily over the past week, which is the lowest seven-day average since March 2. The number of active cases has also fallen to 4,815, less than half of the B.C. record of 10,081 recorded on April 16.

The number of patients in hospital has also been dropping. As of Wednesday, there were 340 people battling COVID-19 in hospital – down from 360 the day before – with 118 patients in intensive care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel