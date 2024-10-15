B.C. murderer gets life sentence, 14 years without parole for Maple Ridge shooting

A Maple Ridge man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder and attempted murder for his actions at a drug-user hangout in the city in July 2022.

The jury found Justin Michael Wareing guilty of murdering 35-year-old Cashmere Ali and attempting to murder Matthew Whitty, who was shot multiple times, but survived.

Wareing, then 31 years old, was charged with the offences a few days after they occurred at a home near 226 Street and 119 Avenue.

At the time, homicide investigators described him as "a significant concern to public safety in the Maple Ridge area," and said the city "is safer today with Mr. Wareing in custody."

In a sentencing decision issued Friday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Murray B. Blok shared details of the crime and Wareing's criminal history that match this description from police.

The shootings

According to Blok's decision, the circumstances that led to Wareing's crimes began two days prior to the shootings, when he and Whitty – along with other residents of the house – participated in a home-invasion-style robbery of a drug dealer.

"Both Mr. Wareing and Mr. Whitty had guns during that robbery," the decision reads.

"Mr. Wareing had a semi-automatic, 3D-printed handgun and Mr. Whitty had a .22-calibre handgun made of metal. Mr. Whitty testified that his handgun discharged accidentally during that robbery and, because of that, he disposed of that gun right afterward."

Wareing told the court that he received information "from an anonymous source" after the robbery that Whitty had withheld some of the stolen goods for himself.

The two men disagreed about exactly what happened on the day of the shootings, but both told the court that Wareing arrived at the house on the morning of July 15, 2022, and confronted Whitty.

Wareing claimed the confrontation was over the robbery money Whitty allegedly owed him, while Whitty claimed Wareing confronted him about Whitty allegedly "talking sh*t" to others about Wareing.

In Wareing's version of events, the argument "came to an end" and he got up to leave the room. He claimed he turned his back to the couch where Whitty and Ali were sitting, but then heard a gunshot behind him.

"He took his gun out, swivelled and then 'shot up the living room,' to use his words," Blok's decision reads.

Whitty claimed Wareing's actions were more deliberate and unprovoked, saying Wareing grabbed his leg and shot him in the knee during their argument.

"He said Ms. Ali then 'popped up' or leaned forward to push Mr. Wareing away, and Mr. Wareing shot her in the head," the decision reads. "Mr. Wareing then continued to shoot at Mr. Whitty as Mr. Whitty tried to escape."

Wareing's defence argued that his claim that he heard a gunshot before he fired his weapon should serve as a mitigating factor in the case, but Blok considered the evidence and determined that it did not prove, on the balance of probabilities, that a shot had been fired before Wareing began shooting.

Regardless of who shot first, Wareing fled the scene and "made no effort to call 911 for any assistance for the victims," according to the decision. Instead, he ran to a nearby residence, where he shaved his head to change his appearance.

Paramedics were able to keep Ali alive and get her to a hospital, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Offender's background

Blok's decision indicates Wareing grew up in Maple Ridge and has a Grade 12 education. He was "largely unemployed" from 2013 to 2018, though he has worked "in restaurants, warehouses, roofing and construction" in the past, according to the decision.

"Mr. Wareing was homeless, at least at times, from about 2015, living with friends or in shelters," the decision reads. "He was using drugs – methamphetamine – during that time, with drugs being a significant part of his life. He had some brief stays in recovery houses but he did not persist with treatment."

Wareing's criminal record includes several "crimes of violence" beginning in March 2017, according to the decision.

A December 2018 "crime spree" resulted in convictions for five robberies, four counts of using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence and one count of flight from police.

He has also been convicted of theft over $5,000, assaulting a peace officer, breach of an undertaking, and assault.

Earlier this year, while in pretrial detention at North Fraser Pretrial Centre, Wareing was disciplined for "stabbing another inmate multiple times," according to the decision.

"In 2018, Mr. Wareing had the words 'Rogue Assassin' tattooed across his face, under each eye," the decision reads.

Blok also noted that Wareing had "taken every program available at North Fraser Pretrial Centre" and had support from family members who attended his trial.

"The defence filed letters of support from Mr. Wareing’s family, which described him as a kind and loving person, and in other positive terms, when he is not struggling with drug addiction," the decision reads.

Sentence imposed

Because the jury convicted him of murder, Wareing was facing an automatic life sentence. The questions for Blok to answer were how many years he should be required to serve before becoming eligible for parole, and how many years he should serve for the attempted murder conviction.

The judge began his decision by noting that Wareing "will not be released," even after the parole ineligibility period expires, if the Parole Board of Canada is not satisfied that he can safely return to society.

"I also wish to emphasize that the ineligibility period imposed is not a reflection of the value of the life that has been lost, but rather takes into account a variety of factors, including the seriousness of the offence, the moral blameworthiness of the offender and the circumstances of the case," the decision reads.

Crown prosecutors asked Blok to impose a parole ineligibility period of 18 to 20 years, while the defence asked for a 13-year term.

Blok weighed a variety of aggravating factors in the case, including Wareing's use of a 3D-printed firearm, his "callous indifference" to the fate of the people he shot, the fact that he was already subject to a lifetime prohibition on firearms use and the fact that the shootings took place inside a home where several other people were present.

The judge also concluded that there were no mitigating factors in the case, noting that Wareing's response – "of course" – when asked if he had any regrets about Ali's death, "appeared more perfunctory than heartfelt."

After reviewing similar cases, Blok opted to sentence Wareing to 14 years without parole eligibility for the murder charge, as well as 13 years in prison for attempted murder. This latter sentence was reduced to less than 10 years after applying credit for time spent in pretrial custody.

Notably, it appears that a second, unrelated murder charge against Wareing has been dropped.

A man named Justin Michael Wareing was charged with second-degree murder for the shooting of 41-year-old Arthur Comeau in Maple Ridge in April 2022. That charge was laid in June 2023.

Online court records show the murder charge in that case was stayed at the request of Crown prosecutors on Sept. 19.

CTV News reached out to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the BC Prosecution Service to confirm that the same man was charged with both homicides and that proceedings related to Comeau's death have been stayed.

IHIT declined to comment, referring all questions to the BCPS, which has not yet responded.