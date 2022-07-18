Suspect charged in shooting that killed woman, injured man in Maple Ridge

Days after a shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., that left a 35-year-old woman dead and a man injured, a suspect has been arrested and charged.

Justin Michael Wareing is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Monday.

In a news release, IHIT said the accused is known to police and "believed to be a significant concern to public safety in the Maple Ridge area," where he lives.

"Maple Ridge is safer today with Mr. Wareing in custody," Sgt. Timonthy Pierotti said in the release.

The shooting was reported around 8:40 a.m. Friday at a home near 226 Street and 119 Avenue. Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, and one of them, Cashmere Ali, later died in hospital.

Authorities said the second victim, a man whose name and age have not been released, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Pierotti said the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and urged anyone with information on what happened – or who had interactions with either Wareing or Ali – to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.