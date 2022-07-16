Maple Ridge shooting victim identified as 35-year-old woman

Homicide investigators have publicly identified the 35-year-old woman killed in a shooting in Maple Ridge Friday morning.

Cashmere Ali was taken to hospital after the shooting at a home near 226 Street and 119 Avenue around 8:40 a.m., but she died from her injuries.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team shared her name and photo in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Ali was one of two people officers found suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. The other person, a man who has not been named publicly, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

IHIT said the shooting "does not appear to be random" and added that there is "no known risk to the public" as a result of the incident.

“We are working to identify witnesses that can shed some light on what led to this tragedy,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, in the release.

“We are urging all associates of Ms. Ali to come forward and speak with police, as we work to develop a timeline of events.”

Anyone who was travelling in the 22600 block of 119 Avenue between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and has dash cam video or any other information regarding the shooting should contact IHIT, police said.

Tips can be provided by phone at 877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca