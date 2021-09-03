VANCOUVER -- A judge has found a Metro Vancouver mother not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her seven-year-old child.

The body of Aaliyah Rosa was found in her mother's Langley, B.C., apartment in July 2018. Her mother, Kerry Ann Lewis, was charged with first-degree murder in the case.

The Crown's theory, the court heard, was that Lewis sedated her daughter then drowned the girl in the bathtub of her suite.

The defence argued there was a "huge lack of evidence" in the case, including proof of how the drugs found in the girl's system got there.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more information.