B.C. MLA says she didn't agree to appear in 'exploitative' drug crisis video

A B.C. politician who faced backlash after appearing in a controversial YouTube video criticizing the province's harm-reduction approach to drug use has slammed the production as "inaccurate and exploitative."

The video was posted online earlier this month by Tyler Oliveira – a U.S. YouTube creator with millions of followers – who walked around Vancouver's Downtown Eastside and interviewed several drug users on camera.

A number of harm-reduction advocates have since criticized the video as sensationalized and misleading, pointing to one segment in which Oliveira presents video, provided by fellow YouTube creator Kevin Dahlgren, as having been recorded inside an overdose prevention site.

Advocates have claimed that video – which captured conditions Oliveira described as not seeming “clean, safe or supervised” – was actually recorded inside a homeless shelter.

Elenore Sturko, the B.C. United MLA for South Surrey, appears in a Zoom call near the end of the YouTube video, where she suggests the province’s approach to decriminalization has been less successful than other jurisdictions that have "involuntary care."

"It's just not fair for the public and it's not fair for the people who have addictions, we need to provide them the services they need and make sure they get the support they can to get well," Sturko told the filmmakers.

Over the weekend, the MLA alleged she was recorded by the YouTube creators without her consent.

"I did not agree to participate in the video," Sturko wrote on social media. "Although I stand by my own comments, I do not agree with characterizations of B.C. made in the video nor the premise of ambushing people on the street as clickbait."

Sturko also shared screenshots of messages between her and one of the creators, including some she sent on Nov. 2, the day the video was uploaded, where she wrote, “You never said you were recording me for your video.”

CTV News has reached out to Oliveira for a response to the MLA's allegation that she was recorded without consent, and to concerns about inaccuracies in his video. This article will be updated if a response is received.

The video features a disclaimer that describes the contents as being for "educational and documntary purposes only," adding that while it contains material that may be offensive to some viewers, it is "presented in a truthful and non-exploitatvie manner."