Natural gas debate draws over 100 speakers to Vancouver City Council

Vancouver city council heard staff’s first report regarding a contentious change that would allow natural gas for heating and hot water in new construction.

The report outlines two options for builders to follow. The first path aligns with the highest level of the Zero Carbon Step Code. The second path allows for gas heating and hot water while improving energy efficiency. The two options still allow for natural gas cooking.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, dozens gathered outside city hall in opposition of the reversal of the ban – which came into effect in 2022.

Clara Prager, the civic engagement manager with Women Transforming Cities, told CTV News she believes if council goes ahead with the decision, it could have harmful consequences for climate action and equity.

“I think people are very concerned about council’s move to put polluting gas back in buildings,” Prager said. “I can see a lot of people with kids here and a lot of seniors who are worried about their health.”

In July, ABC Coun. Brian Montague introduced a bylaw amendment, asking staff to make changes to the city’s current bylaws to allow for natural gas in new construction.

Council voted 6-5, with ABC councillors Peter Meiszner and Lisa Dominato voting against it. At the time, Montague cited affordability and fast-tracking the number of new builds that come onto the market as reasons for moving away from electrification.

On Tuesday, Patrick Enright, a senior green building engineer with the city, said neither of the two proposed paths for builders will reduce affordability challenges, improve heating reliability for residents, or increase new builds.

“We talked to our colleagues in permitting and they indicated that neither path would affect the speed of permits,” Enright said during the presentation.

Enright added that path one offers the best outcomes for climate goals, while path two will increase annual carbon pollution.

“If all developments followed the proposed path one, it would reduce carbon pollution by about 16,000 tons per year by 2035 compared to current code,” he said. “This is equivalent to removing 4,000 cars off the road permanently.

He added that if path two is followed, it would increase carbon pollution by about 65,000 tons per year by 2035 compared to the current code.

“Equivalent to adding about 16,000 cars to the road,” Enright said.

Bryn Davidson, the co-owner of Lanefab Design Build, said he hopes council sticks with the status-quo and chooses to forego any of the options by staff.

“Up until now, there’s always been consistent leadership in green building and so we could create a business,” he said. “We could grow, we could learn and move forward. But this really pulled the rug out from those of us who have been trying to lead.”

Davidson said he thinks staff has done a decent job in crafting a way forward.

“I think the options are decent,” he said. “I think they give people a path to do gas while also doing a much higher performance building, but I fear that all of this is about not supporting the leaders, but coddling the laggards.”

On Tuesday, the BC Coalition for Affordable Dependable Energy and Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, issued a statement saying a new poll depicted Vancouver residents wanting to be able to choose between natural gas or renewable natural gas and electricity for home heating instead of banning natural gas.

The online survey was conducted by Leger, and recorded 778 Vancouver residents from Nov. 13-21, 2024.

According to the coalition, it represents hundreds of thousands of British Columbians through its members. One of those members is the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

Emily Boston, a senior policy analyst with the CFIB, said there’s a lack of diverse energy options.

“We need more affordability and energy options,” Boston said.

“This is an immensely important issue and definitely one that we need to make sure we’re not conflating the importance of making sure that there is progress on these environmental files but balancing it with the reality of our economic and energy situation.”

Around 142 speakers signed up to speak to council. Discussions will resume Wednesday.