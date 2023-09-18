B.C. man's dog nearly dies from fentanyl overdose, prompting warning to other pet owners
Just minutes after returning from a walk through Surrey, B.C., earlier this month, Derek Thornton’s eight-year-old chocolate lab Charlie began acting strangely.
Thornton said Charlie’s eyes were “not quite right” after they arrived home from their stroll in the area of 26 Avenue and 160 Street.
“I was calling his name, he was non-responsive. I lifted his head, at that point his head was just flopping over, his paws are flopping over,” said Thornton, who rushed his dog to Grandview Animal Hospital near his home.
“They intubated him to give him some oxygen and gave him some IV fluids, because his heart rate was down at 40, and his breath rate was at three, three breaths a minute,” said Thornton.
The veterinarian called an emergency animal hospital in Langley, and staff there suggested the clinic try administering the overdose reversing drug naloxone. Thankfully, there were two doses on hand.
“They gave him the first dose, and his breath rate jumped up to 20. And so he was responding, so they gave him a second dose, and he stood up basically from a lifeless dog to back from the dead,” said Thornton.
Once Charlie was stabilized, he was transferred to the Langley animal hospital, which ran some tests that confirmed the dog had overdosed on fentanyl he’d somehow inhaled or consumed while on the walk.
Thornton was dumbfounded. “We were thinking maybe stroke or seizure. Our minds, not at all did they go to drug overdose,” he said. “The dog didn’t do anything wrong, just sniffing for a spot – there just happened to be something on the ground that he sniffed.”
Dr. Hannah Weizenfeld, the senior manager of animal health with the BC SPCA, said accidental overdoses during dog walks are not that uncommon.
“It is something that can be a risk anywhere, but some locations are higher risk than others,” she said, adding drugs can impact dogs very quickly.
“They can seem OK one minute walking them, and the next minute they’re essentially down,” Weizenfeld said, adding “If your dog is normally quite coordinated and all of sudden he’s swaying left to right and potentially drooping in the hind legs, then that could be one of the first signs you notice.”
A shot of naloxone can be life saving, but it has to be administered soon after exposure, and veterinary clinics aren’t always open or nearby.
“If you’re in an area you think your pet might be at risk, it might be helpful to actually carry a naloxone kit you can potently use for your pets,” said Weizenfeld. The medication is safe for pets.
Thornton went to a pharmacy and picked up a free naxolone kit. “Now we have one in the house just in case,” he said.
Charlie has fully recovered from his fentanyl overdose, but Thornton is still haunted by how the situation could have unfolded.
“If we had delayed or didn’t act for whatever reason trying to figure out things at home, then it could have been a different story altogether,” he said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
Officials find debris from F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after pilot ejected
Authorities have found a debris field from an F-35 stealth fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after the pilot ejected and parachuted to safety.
Heading for UN, Ukraine's president questions why Russia still has a place there
Days before potentially crossing paths with Russia's top diplomat at the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Monday that the world body needs to answer for allowing his country's invader a seat at the tables of power.
Stainless steel children's cups recalled due to presence of lead: Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s cups after lead was found in them.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews
As she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reveals the most jaw-dropping moments from some of her notable interviews with William Shatner, Justin Bieber, Justin Trudeau, Bob Marley and more.
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
'A lot of work to do': MPs kick off fall sitting with maintained focus on affordability
Affordability was the main issue of the spring, the summer, and is now set to remain the focus this autumn as members of Parliament returned from their ridings to Ottawa to kick off the fall sitting on Monday.
Hundreds of out-of-work Canadian film, TV workers tap into $1.2M in aid: charity
A national charity serving people in the entertainment industry says it has doled out $1.2 million in aid to Canadians affected by the Hollywood actors and writers strikes.
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island MLA hopes to clear his name after removal from NDP caucus by Eby
British Columbia MLA Adam Walker says he hopes to clear his name after what he called an “abrupt” decision by Premier David Eby to remove him from the NDP caucus over a human resources complaint.
-
Provincial officials defend drug decriminalization at UBCM convention
On the first day of an annual gathering of provincial representatives and municipal leaders, representatives from the ministries of health, addictions, and public safety defended their support for decriminalization of hard drugs.
-
Vancouver Island MLA ousted from BC NDP, Premier David Eby says
Premier David Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.
Calgary
-
Calgary teen lands lead role in new PAW Patrol movie
A Calgary teen is making his mark in the movie world, starring in a new animated feature film alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
-
Calgarians seeking justice as fraud cases drag on
Colleen Monier was 51 years old when she died of terminal brain cancer in 2011 and left her estate to be dealt with by a family friend in Jeff Borschowa.
-
Calgary pastor sentenced to 60 days in jail for involvement in Coutts border blockade
A Calgary pastor was sentenced to 60 days in prison for his involvement in the Coutts border blockade in February 2022.
Edmonton
-
Smoky days, gloomy mood? How wildfire haze is affecting what Edmontonians do and feel
Alberta's capital city has been blanketed in smoke for more than 300 hours already this year – nearly three times the new normal – and with fires still burning, it's probably not over yet.
-
EPS officer who stole cash, gift cards, cigarettes can keep his job after chief loses appeal bid
Edmonton's police chief has lost a legal ruling seeking the firing of an officer who stole cash, gift cards and cigarettes while on duty.
-
Alberta updates COVID-19, RSV and influenza numbers ahead of respiratory virus season
Alberta's health minister gave a respiratory virus update on Monday as the province works to launch a new online reporting dashboard.
Toronto
-
12-year-old girl charged in assault of staff and student at Oshawa school
A 12-year-old girl is facing charges after multiple staff members and a student were assaulted at an Oshawa, Ont. school Monday morning.
-
Doug Ford agrees to 'new deal' working group to tackle Toronto's finances but says no to new taxes
Premier Doug Ford says he agrees that the City of Toronto needs a “new deal” for ongoing funding after holding a meeting with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow Monday, but says he’s not in favour of any new taxes that would help Toronto dig itself out of a fiscal hole.
-
16-year-old boy in hospital following shooting at TTC's Kennedy Station
A youth has been injured after a shooting at Kennedy Station Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
-
TikToker upset after Air Canada leaves him in the dark about lost $16,000 bike
An American TikToker and competitive triathlete is upset after his $16,000 bike went missing during an Air Canada flight from Europe to Montreal last week.
-
Quebec is not a 'leader,' says Greenpeace ahead of Legault's speech at UN environment summit
With Premier François Legault set to speak about the environment at the United Nations in New York this week, environmental groups are warning that Quebec must do more to fight climate change.
Winnipeg
-
Families of slain First Nations women disappointed by meeting with Anandasangaree
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg landfill say they were left feeling disappointed by a meeting with a Liberal cabinet minister in Ottawa.
-
Street racing leads to two-vehicle crash on Portage: Winnipeg police
Two Winnipeg drivers are facing charges after an alleged street race Sunday evening ended with a multi-car crash on Portage Avenue that left two people injured.
-
Police searching for missing 55-year-old man
Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 55-year-old man.
Saskatoon
-
Fake Gucci, Canada Goose prices inflated at Value Village, Saskatoon man says
A Saskatoon man is concerned about the rise in knockoff clothing items being found at second-hand stores, and he wants better training for staff to detect fakes.
-
Pre-trial begins for first-degree murder charge in death of Megan Gallagher
A man charged with first degree murder in the death of Megan Gallagher appeared in Saskatoon provincial court Monday to begin a preliminary trial.
-
Officers warned about harassment before former Sask. police chief's exit: memo
Officers with a beleaguered Saskatchewan police force were warned about harassing behaviour in the weeks before their police chief accused members of personal attacks and character assassination, internal documents show.
Regina
-
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
-
'Trauma will stay with us forever': Sask. man pleads guilty to impaired driving in crash that severely injured 7-year-old
A Regina man who was involved in a collision that severely injured a seven-year-old boy while he was waiting for a school bus has pled guilty to impaired driving.
-
Judge to hear arguments in injunction application against Sask.'s parental consent policy
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
Atlantic
-
Saint John mayor calls metal recycling facility a ‘black eye on our community’
Donna Reardon, mayor of Saint John, N.B., called the American Iron and Metal facility a “black eye” on the community following last week’s fire at the metal recycling facility.
-
Jen Powley, author and advocate for people with disabilities in N.S., dies at age 45
Jen Powley, an author and prominent Nova Scotia advocate for people with disabilities, has died at the age of 45.
-
Crews work to restore power and clear debris left by Lee along N.S. south shore
Thousands of customers along Nova Scotia's south shore were still without power Monday afternoon as clean up from Lee continues.
London
-
Testimony offers glimpse into mind of man accused of murdering Muslim family
There was more insight Monday into what was going through the mind of the man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family after they were struck and killed by a pickup truck.
-
'It’s all gone': Dozens left devastated, seeking answers after fire destroys U-Haul storage facility in Sarnia, Ont.
Dozens of people in Sarnia lost troves of valuable belongings when a fire burned through a storage facility last week. 'I ended up losing my son back in 2012…and anything I had in that storage locker of him, his personal items, any photos, it’s all gone,' said Peter Misko.
-
Inquest begins into police shooting death of Exeter, Ont. man
A mandatory inquest into the police involved shooting death of Wade Vander Wal began on Monday. He was shot 11 times by provincial police in Exeter on Dec. 3, 2019.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman charged in drug bust at Highway 17 business west of Sudbury
A 49-year-old northern Ontario woman is charged with illegally selling cannabis, magic mushrooms and unmarked cigarettes after police raided a business in the Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, police say.
-
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
Woman taken to hospital following downtown Sudbury attack
Greater Sudbury Police are investigating an assault that took place in downtown Sudbury early Monday evening.
Kitchener
-
Musicians blindsided by K-W Symphony’s cancellation of upcoming season
More than 50 musicians are out of work after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season.
-
Car crashes into driving school in New Hamburg
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian and driver suffered minor injuries after a car crashed through the front of the Waterloo Region Driving School in New Hamburg.
-
Police investigate weapons incident in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a weapons incident in the area of Elgin Street North and Northview Heights Drive in Cambridge.