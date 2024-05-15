VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. man looks to buy bigger house, do more cooking after $1M Lotto 6/49 win

    Langley resident Bao Diep won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot in the May 1 draw, calling the win "life-changing," according to a media release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. (BCLC) Langley resident Bao Diep won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot in the May 1 draw, calling the win "life-changing," according to a media release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. (BCLC)
    Share

    A Metro Vancouver man says he plans to do more cooking – and buy a bigger home to do it in – after winning $1 million on a Lotto 6/49 draw.

    Langley resident Bao Diep won the jackpot in the May 1 draw, calling the win "life-changing," according to a media release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

    Diep reportedly bought the ticket from the Town Pantry convenience store on Maclure Road in Abbotsford and brought it home before checking his numbers on the BCLC lottery app.

    "I saw that someone won in Abbotsford, so I thought maybe I had a chance," Diep said in the release. "I scanned my ticket and saw $1 million. I was very happy and excited."

    Besides hunting for a new home with a larger kitchen, Diep said he plans to celebrate his prize during an upcoming trip to Türkiye.

    So far this year, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $102 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49, according to the lottery corporation. The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are one in 13,983,816.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News