B.C. man looks to buy bigger house, do more cooking after $1M Lotto 6/49 win

A Metro Vancouver man says he plans to do more cooking – and buy a bigger home to do it in – after winning $1 million on a Lotto 6/49 draw.

Langley resident Bao Diep won the jackpot in the May 1 draw, calling the win "life-changing," according to a media release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

Diep reportedly bought the ticket from the Town Pantry convenience store on Maclure Road in Abbotsford and brought it home before checking his numbers on the BCLC lottery app.

"I saw that someone won in Abbotsford, so I thought maybe I had a chance," Diep said in the release. "I scanned my ticket and saw $1 million. I was very happy and excited."

Besides hunting for a new home with a larger kitchen, Diep said he plans to celebrate his prize during an upcoming trip to Türkiye.

So far this year, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $102 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49, according to the lottery corporation. The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are one in 13,983,816.