'Best of a worst-case scenario': Parents adjust to new normal in Surrey schools

In B.C.'s fastest-growing city, back to school – for many students – means a return to portables or crowded classrooms.

Enrolment in Surrey is the highest in the province and is expected to increase by up to 2,000 students for a total of 85,000 this year, according to the school district.

Walnut Road Elementary is one of the schools grappling with overcrowding – with just one playground, there is no room for every child to play at once. Laurie Larsen, chair of the school board, says crowding at schools like this one has a ripple effect.

“It has nine portables. It takes away the play space, the parking space, and things that are needed for students and teachers”, she says.

The school was built to accommodate just over 300 kids, now, there are 800.

It’s the reality at schools across the district where the construction of schools is not keeping up with the rapid population growth.

“We need 20 new schools, 19 additions, and the site acquisitions of 21 sites. This is just to alleviate the current problem,” Larsen said.

The district has been forced to come up with short-term solutions – extending hours for senior students in six schools – who are now on a five-block system.

Cindy Dalglish’s daughter is starting her Grade 10 year at one of the schools that now operates on an extended day.

“I don’t think the district had a choice, they are doing the best of the worst-case scenario to all of the options. But I wont be surprised if there is more being done in the near future.”

Dalglish says it’s difficult for her daughter to navigate the "new normal" but she is thankful she works from home and can drive her to school at any hour.

“She's trying to have part-time work after school and each day is different, so that’s very difficult.”

Some parents aren’t able to send their kids to the closest school. Two elementary schools – Latimer Road and Bayridge – are closed to new students.

“The schools that are overflow for the school behind this are over a half hour away, so you are hauling your kids or you rely on transit or transportation and logistics in your day”, explains Anne Whitmore, former president of the district parent advisory council.

The B.C. Ministry of Education has consistently said the province has spent more money in Surrey than in any other district – but Larsen says it doesn’t go far enough.

“We have as many children in portables as some school districts have in schools”

Larsen said without more money – every school will be forced to move to an extended day or students will be forced to learn virtually.

In the meantime, 54 modular school additions are expected to open in Surrey in the “next few months.”